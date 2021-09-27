Fused Deposition Modelling Market Trends, Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2026

The Global Fused Deposition Modelling Market Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled, “Global Fused Deposition Modelling Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2021-2028.” The report focuses on important industry aspects, current and emerging market trends throughout the forecast period. The report provides accurate information about market size, revenue growth, market drivers, threats, and challenges. The report also offers details about various segments, and regions along with top companies. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and the data is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as graphs, tables, charts, and diagrams.

Market Dynamics:

The manufacturing and construction industry is gaining traction in the recent past and is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period. Rapid growth in the building and construction sector, rapid urbanization and industrial developments, and increasing number of redevelopment and renovation projects are boosting global market revenue growth. Technological advancements in manufacturing sector, increasing demand for smart homes and rising demand for false ceiling aesthetic appearance, emerging government schemes and funds to support manufacturing sector and investments to develop advanced, affordable products and materials are factors fueling global Fused Deposition Modelling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes on each market player with details about company overview, business expansion plans global standing, financial status, and license agreement. The global Fused Deposition Modelling market is extremely competitive and consists of several global and regional players. These key players operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product base.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Concept – Laser GmbH

Sisma SpA

ExOne Co.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Hewlett Packard Inc.

Materialise NV (ADR)

Proto Labs Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market segmentation:

Market segment based on Technology: Stereo Lithography Fused Deposition Modelling Selective Laser Sintering Electron Beam Melting Digital Light Processing Others



Market segment based on Manufacturing:

Plastics Material Ceramics Material Metals Material Others



Market segment based on End-User:

Automobiles Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Food Energy Construction & Architecture Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Fused Deposition Modelling Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key points addressed in the report:

The report offers insights on market share, drivers, constraints, limitations and opportunities

The report focuses on accurate information about beneficial investment approaches key trends, technological developments, gross profit of leading companies and R&D investments

New strategies adopted by new and emerging players in the global Fused Deposition Modelling market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

