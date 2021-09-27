Bone Conduction Headphones Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

According to Reports and Data, the bone conduction headphones market was valued at USD 224.3 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach up to USD 985.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.4%. This report covers the genre of science and technology with specific focus on Bone Conduction Headphones. Bone conduction is a procedure which carries sound to the inner ear through the bone of the skull. Bone conduction headphones work on the mechanism of carrying vibration. The headphones hear the sound and decode the soundwaves. Then it converts the soundwaves into vibrations that bypass the eardrums. The sound reaches the ears as vibrations through bones. This is especially useful because the headphones allow people to listen to the exterior noises along with the music. These headphones are known to be suitable for military and medical purposes as well thus, giving it a wider pool of population to target. Rising cases of hearing disorders, accidents due to the inability to listen to the ambient noise, etc. are the key factors driving the population towards this market. Several features such as long-lasting battery life and water resistance are the factors increasing demand for these headphones. However, uninterrupted and continuous usage of these headphones can cause long term damage as it puts pressure on the skin. According to several reports, it has also been known to cause major discomfort. Such problems act as the restraining factors of the market.

The key competitors of the market include, Aftershokz, Marsboy, Panasonic, Audio Bone, INVISIO and Motorola

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have classified the data into the following segments on the basis of type and distribution channels and application:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Wired Headphones- with microphone

Wired Headphones- without microphone

Wireless Headphones- with microphone

Wireless Headphones- without microphones

Distribution channels (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Online

Speciality Stores

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Military

Sports

Hearing Aid

Other

Regions (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-east and Africa

Latin America

Further Key Findings from the report suggest

Rapid rise in hearing disabilities is a major factor driving the market towards these gadgets. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in hearing disorders among the people due to change in lifestyles. Thus, these headphones form to be a solution to several number of these problems.

Several features such as long-lasting battery life and water resistance are the factors increasing demand for these headphones.

Rising need and demand for BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid) in the population is also a major driving factor.

The versatility of application of these headphones is one of the main attractions to the population. Variety offered by the various companies such as wireless headphones, wired headphones, and headphones with microphone, headphones without microphone also attract a large chunk of population across the globe.

Advancements in the technologies to make the headphones available for a larger number people is an important factor increasing demand for the same. For instance, AfterShokz recently launched waterproof cone conduction headphones specially designed for swimmers.

Continuous use of these headphone can put pressure on the skin causing extreme discomfort. Incorrect choice of headphones can also hamper one’s well-being as each type of headphone is meant for a specific purpose. Thus, use of incorrect type of headphones can lead to severe discomfort.

According to several reports, it has also been known to cause major discomfort. These problems pose to be the restraining factors for the market.

Lack of awareness in a major chunk of population, however, plays against these markets. Asymmetric information in population is a major challenge for this market.

Availability of cheaper range of products has made these headphones accessible to a large number of people. Additionally, the availability of affordable Bone Conduction Headphones manufactured by the leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

AfterShokz has been identified as the dominating competitor in this market.

The growing competition in e-commerce is another factor fuelling the industry growth and market.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

