Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020–2027

Market Dynamics:

The FMCG industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the recent years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing disposable income, rising awareness about consumption of healthy food and increasing preference for organic food and food products. Improvements in standard of living, rapidly expanding population across the globe and high demand for top quality food is fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing trend of veganism, high demand for plant based food products, probiotic drinks and other health drinks is also fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on details about each market player along with the company overview, global standing, financial status, business expansion plans and license agreement. The major players operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures to expand their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the global Mosquito Repellent market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

Coghlan\’s

Dabur India Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Herbals

Johnson & Johnson

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coil

Aerosol Spray

Cream & Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Stores

Online

Others

