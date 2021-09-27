Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market to be Driven by Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market, assessing the market based on its segments like offering, sensor type, system type, autonomy level, distribution channel, vehicle type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 25.04 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 65 Billion

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market witnessed decent growth in the historical period due to increased awareness regarding passenger safety and rising demand for driver assistance technologies. The Asia Pacific owns the largest market share which can be attributed to high sales and production of automobiles with significant rise in electric vehicle sales in countries such as China and Japan. Europe follows the region with strict government regulations to curb fuel emissions and promote safety features in vehicles.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) refers to the technology which covers a wide range of systems, active and passive, that assist the driver throughout the duration of travel, by providing safety, efficiency, and comfort while driving. These systems also assist in driver, passenger, and pedestrian safety using various equipment and advanced technology, working in perfect synchronisation.

Based on offering, the market can be categorised into the following:

Hardware

Software

Based on the sensor type, the market can be bifurcated into:

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared (IR) Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Based on the system type, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

Adaptive Front Lighting System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Night Vision System

Road Sign Recognition System (RSRS)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Traffic Jam Assist System (TJAS)

Based on the autonomy level, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

Level 1

Level 2 and Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Based on the distribution channel, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on the vehicle type, the market can be divided into segments, such as:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

The regional markets for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is being driven by rising demand for safety features and the increased need for comfort. The usage of the device serves to reduce the frequency of accidents. The product also increases pedestrian and passenger safety by lowering the frequency and severity of motor vehicle accidents. The market is expected to grow further as a result of rapid technical breakthroughs and the production of multifunctional systems. The market growth is being driven by increased awareness of vehicle safety and lower component prices as a result of the extensive use of cameras and radars. Furthermore, tight safety norms and regulations are likely to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG., DENSO Corporation, Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., and NXP Semiconductors, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

