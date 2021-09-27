Global Amines Market Report to be Driven by Rising Demand from Agrochemical Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Amines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Amines Market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, application, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amines-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Amines are utilised in agriculture as a nitrogen source and a natural fertiliser. The agricultural industry’s robust expansion, owing to increased need for high yield and enhanced crop protection, is raising demand for amines in the agricultural sector, fuelling market expansion. The use of amines in agrochemicals to generate pesticides while enhancing the pesticide’s capacity to dissolve in water is also fuelling industry expansion. Additionally, amines are used to soften plastic and remove carbon dioxide from ammonia gas to manufacture synthetic ammonia, which is fuelling market expansion.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Amines are nitrogen-containing organic molecules generated from ammonia. Among the important amines include amino acids, aniline, biogenic amines, and trimethylamine. They have a variety of applications and are utilised in the dyeing, pharmaceutical, and gas treatment industries, among others.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amines-market

Based on product, the amines market is divided into:

Ethanolamine’s

Fatty Amines

Alkylamines

Others

Based on application, the industry is divided into:

Crop Protection

Surfactants

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Gas Treatment

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Amines are linked to a variety of medical benefits and aid in the treatment of life-threatening allergic responses caused by insect bites or stings, foods, drugs, latex, and other factors, boosting market growth. Furthermore, rising hygiene awareness because of the coronavirus epidemic has increased demand for personal and home cleansing products, fuelling market expansion. Amines are used in a variety of cleaning goods such as floor cleaners, tile cleaners, and laundry detergents to help remove dirt, grease, and stains, hence assisting market growth. Furthermore, the thriving cosmetics business is propelling the expansion of the amines market. Amines are used in personal care and cosmetics products to adjust the pH and lower surface tension. They are widely utilised in cosmetics, including eyeliner, mascara, brushes, hair care products, sunscreens, and skin cleansing products, among others, which is projected to drive market expansion further. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the importance of safe drinking water is hastening the amines industry. They are used to reduce the effects of carbon dioxide and other acids, as well as to regulate the pH of water.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay S.A., LANXESS AG, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Glycidol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycidol-market

Neopentyl Glycol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neopentyl-glycol-market

Organic Peroxide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-peroxide-market

Sebacic Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sebacic-acid-market

Oxo-Octyl Acetate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxo-octyl-acetate-market

Europe Cumene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cumene-market

Europe Phenol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-phenol-market

Europe Toluene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-toluene-market

Benzyl Chloride Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/benzyl-chloride-market

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/butylated-hydroxytoluene-bht-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Also visit: Procurement Intelligence

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/09/amines-market.html