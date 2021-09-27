Global Electrodeionization Market to be Driven by Growing Demand from the Power Generation, Electronics and Semiconductor, and Pharmaceutical Industries for Ultrapure Water in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electrodeionization Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electrodeionization market, assessing the market based on its segments like design, types, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 880.5 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.51%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1360 million

The growing demand for ultrapure water in the power generation, electronics and semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries as well as its application in processing wastewater and expanding industrialization is propelling the electrodeionization market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electrodeionization (EDI) is a water treatment technique that uses electricity, ion exchange membranes, and resin to deionize water and remove dissolved ions (impurities) from the air.

The electrodeionization market can be broadly categorised based on its design into:

Plate and Frame Construction

Spiral Wound Construction

Based on types, the electrodeionization market can be divided into:

Membrane Separation

Ion Exchange

Others

The electrodeionization market can be divided based on its end-use as:

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and Semiconductor

Chemicals

Others

Basis regions, the electrodeionization market can be divided into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

The Asia Pacific regions

Market Trends

Rapid urbanisation, population growth, and industrialization are some of the key factors driving the global electrodeionization market upward. On the other hand, the global electrodeionization market is expected to be hampered by high deployment and capital-intensive electrode ionisation systems.

From 2021 to 2026, the Asia Pacific electrodeionization market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. China, Japan, and India have experienced economic growth as a result of increased construction activity and foreign direct investment to expand or upgrade manufacturing facilities, which is assisting the electrodeionization market growth in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Suez SA, Veolia Environment S.A., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD), SKion Water International GmbH, MEGA a.s., Snowpure, LLC The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

