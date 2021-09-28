Biological Seed Treatment Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2027

The global Biological Seed Treatment Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,037.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the biological seed treatment market to maintain stable growth over the forecast period. The adoption of modern farming techniques will provide strength to the Biological Seed Treatment Market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Biological Seed Treatment industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include BASF SE, Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont, Monsanto Company, Koppert Biological Systems, ADAMA agricultural solutions, Plant Health Care, Incotec, and Verdesian Life Sciences, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The microbials segment accounted for the largest market share of the biological seed treatment in 2019. The need to improve crop quality and human health is most likely to increase the usage of the microbials in the agricultural sector.

Seed enhancement held the largest market share of 57.68% in 2019 and is expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period. The biostimulants help in the improvement of the rate and frequency of germination.

Increasing use of biofertilizers and bioinsecticides for treating vegetable seeds and rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of agrochemicals is expected to drive the growth of biological seed treatment solutions for the production of vegetable crops.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the biological seed treatment solutions in 2019. The increasing need for higher yield and eradication of pathogens from the plants is driving the use of biological seed treatment solutions by the farmers in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Botanicals & others

Microbials (Fungi, Bacteria)

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Seed Enhancement (Biostimulants, Biofertilizers)

Seed Protection (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wheat

Corn

Sunflower

Cotton

Soybean

Vegetable crops

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Biological Seed Treatment market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

