Humic-based Biostimulants Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

The global Humic-based Biostimulants Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 1,037.5 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for humic-based biostimulants can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yield. Humic-based biostimulants find wide application in organic farming, greenhouse vegetable production, and horticulture.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Humic-based Biostimulants industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3758

Key Players:

Key market players include Haifa Group, Bayer AG, Koppert Biological Systems, FMC Corporation, Humintech GmbH, Biolchim SpA, UPL Limited, PROMISOL, Sikko Industries Ltd., and Valagro SpA.

Further key findings in the report:

Humic acids aid in chemical-modification of soil fixation properties, offering benefits, including neutralization of alkaline and acidic soil to the soil pH-value, increasing plant cell-wall permeability to improve absorption of water and nutrients by plants, and increasing soil buffering characteristics.

In greenhouses, granule humic-based biostimulants are dissolved in water and applied to plants to boost plant growth. In greenhouses, humic-based biostimulants are appropriate for all plant foods and improves composition of all soil types.

By application, seed treatment segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Seed treatment with humic-based biostimulants enables increased nutrition absorption, faster seed germination, better root development, and reduced susceptibility to diseases and pests.

Humic-based biostimulants market in Europe contributed to largest revenue share in 2019, owing to supportive government regulations for organic food production in countries in the region. Also, increasing research and development in biostimulants for specific agricultural requirements is garnering significant traction.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3758

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Potassium Humate

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Foliar Treatment

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/humic-based-biostimulants-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Humic-based Biostimulants market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Humic-based Biostimulants market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore relates reports:

Dripline Market

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market

Tomato Seeds Market

Flax Seeds Market

Consumer Floriculture Market

Read reports from different publications:

Agricultural Inoculants Market

Agricultural Insurance Market

Agricultural Lubricants Market

Agricultural Microbials Market

Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]