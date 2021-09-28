Hydroponics Market Size | Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2028

The global Hydroponics Market is foreseen to be valued at USD 22.2 Billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.3% through the estimated timeline. An agricultural technique—hydroponics is generally used for growing plants or crops in a soil-less medium, including a mineral water and nutrient solution. Hydroponics technique is gaining popularity in the overall agriculture sector due to the maximum yield obtained by using this certain technique.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Hydroponics industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3832

Key Players:

Major vendors in the industry are AMHYDRO (U.S.); AeroFarms (U.S.); Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE); Freight Farms (U.S.); Heliospectra AB (Sweden); Signify Holding (the Netherlands); Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada); Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.); Terra Tech Corp (U.S.), and LumiGrow (U.S.).

Further key findings in the report:

As per the UN reports, nearly 25% of higher yield is observed for the crops grown by using hydroponic systems, with its higher productivity. Moreover, due to controlled environment, the climatic changes’ effect can be minimized or balanced through hydroponics technique, thus, not hampering the overall yield of annual crop.

HVAC or Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning plays a crucial role in the production of indoor growers, as the system is responsible for maintaining the optimum temperature, dehumidification, and cooling inside the facility. HVAC systems have become important for the hydroponic operation and in aeroponic farms and should be well-controlled.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest industry possession in the year 2018, due to the rising hydroponics’ adoption in Australia, China, South Korea, and other countries. The APAC market is foreseen to rise significantly during the forecast period because of the growing popularity of urban hydroponic farms.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3832

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Aggregate Systems

Ebb & Flow Systems

Drip Systems

Wick Systems

Liquid Systems

Deep Water Culture

Nutrient Film Technique

Aeroponics

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

HVAC

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Input Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nutrients

NPK

Trace Minerals

Others

Grow Media

Rockwool

Perlite & Vermiculite

Coco Fiber

Others

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Rest of World

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydroponics-market

Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Hydroponics market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Hydroponics market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Consumer Floriculture Market

Vegetable Seeds Market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

Hydroponics Market

Biological Seed Treatment Market

Read reports from different publications:

Agricultural Inoculants Market

Agricultural Insurance Market

Agricultural Lubricants Market

Agricultural Microbials Market

Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]