Commercial Greenhouse Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Commercial Greenhouse Market is exacted to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.6% and rise from USD 33.12 billion in 2020 and reach 79.66 billion by 2028. A variety of plants, vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, fruits, and nursery crops are grown in the commercial greenhouse for commercial consumption. The commercial greenhouses have heating and cooling systems, lighting, and aeration to provide controlled conditions to enhance the growth of the plants and nursery crops.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Commercial Greenhouse industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key players in the commercial greenhouse sector include Nexus Corporation, Nobutec B.V, Hort, Zuid Holland, Argus Control System, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., Americas, Richel Group and SA, and Certhon.

Further key findings:

Based on product type, the vegetables and fruits segment is predicted to grow at a high pace during the projection period. The controlled environment offers suitable properties for the crops and plants to grow properly. Ornamental flowers and plants are also gaining popularity as they are extensively used especially for decorating houses and walkways.

In context to the equipment type, the heating systems section is predicted to hold the highest CAGR during the projected period from 2021 to 2028. The heating systems are a vital constituent of the greenhouses as it helps in maintaining the temperature. Various modified heating systems are extensively used in countries with cold weather temperatures.

The LED grow lights are used to provide light to plants for photosynthesis. These lights are assumed to observe steady growth during the projected period.

The European region led the market for commercial greenhouses and is presumed to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Europe was the first region to incorporate advanced techniques in commercial greenhouses.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the analysis period. The continuous requirement of food due to the growing population in the countries in the APAC region is surging the demand for commercial greenhouses. Additionally, the shrinkable land and rise in the disposable income in India and China evaluated to augment the growth of the commercial greenhouses industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Flowers & ornamentals

Fruits

Vegetables

Nursery crops

Others

Cacti

Tropical crops

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Plastic greenhouse

Glass greenhouse

By Equipment (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Heating systems

Cooling systems

Others

Control systems

Ventilation

LED grow lights

Communication technology

Irrigation systems

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Commercial Greenhouse market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Commercial Greenhouse market?

