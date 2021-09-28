Trace Metal Analysis Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2028

The global Trace Metal Analysis Market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in food and drug adulteration practices worldwide, growing incidences of water-borne and food-borne illnesses, stringent food & drug safety regulations, and the imposition of strict food & drug certifications, such as the cGMP and cGDP, are some of the key parameters contributing to the global trace metal analysis market growth.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Trace Metal Analysis industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Intertek Group, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, Analytik Jena AG, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Shimadzu Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, LGC Limited, and SGS SA are the leading market players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) segment is the leading market segment in terms of technology. The segment is expected to retain the largest market share over the projected period, owing to the surging need for accurate detection of contaminants in pharmaceutical and food & beverage products and the growing demand for accurate sample analysis.

Based on application, the environmental testing segment is set to emerge as the most dominant market segment over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is accelerated by the increasing government initiatives towards curbing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution and the rising adoption of advanced environmental testing procedures.

The Asia Pacific trace metal analysis market is touted as the leading regional segment in the global trace metal analysis market, accounting for the highest revenue share. The region’s booming food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries, rising need for advanced trace metal analysis in various industrial sectors, and the growing awareness about environmental safety are the most crucial factors expected to bolster the market growth in the Asia Pacific over the projected timeframe.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) Flame Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (FAAS) Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (GFAAS)

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS)

X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)

Microwave Induced Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (MIP OES)

Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

Others

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Benchtop

Portable

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Products Testing

Medical Device Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Oil & Gas Testing

Semiconductor Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Mining

Geology

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Research

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Trace Metal Analysis market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

