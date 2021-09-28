Agricultural Pumps Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2028

The global Agricultural Pumps Market is evaluated to augment from USD 4.21 billion in 2020 and reach USD 7.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the estimated time. The gradual shift from traditional farming techniques to advanced methods is flourishing the agricultural pumps market demand. Agricultural pumps are becoming an essential aspect of the farming industry. The several advantages of the smart pumps, such as low maintenance, high probability for automated and remote control, and minimum time consumption, are the factors driving the market demand.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Agricultural Pumps industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

The major key players in the market are Xylem Inc (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB SE & Co. (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), Lindsay Corporation (US), Valmont Industries (US), Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India), Shimge Pump Industry Group Co., Ltd (China) and Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

Further key findings:

The rotodynamic pumps are predicted to occupy the highest market share during the projected time based on the type. These pumps have gained popularity during recent years, and the increased utility has augmented the growth of the agricultural pumps market.

The positive displacement pumps section is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the high efficiency of these pumps during the analysis period from 2021 to 2028.

On the basis of power source, the solar pumps section is approximated to occupy a considerable share in the global agricultural pumps market. These pumps make use of photovoltaic cells. The demand for solar pumps is rising in many countries with power shortage problems. Many farmers have obtained solar pumps at affordable prices.

In context to the end-use section, the irrigation segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance from 2021 to 2028. Most of the available land is utilized for irrigation. The increasing population and cumulative requirement for agricultural-based products has surged demand for this segment.

The 4-15 hp segment predicts a significant growth throughout the prediction period due to the high resistance to voltage fluctuations based on horsepower outlook. The implementation of small and medium-sized proportions for extracting water from reservoirs and lakes is expected to gain traction for this segment.

Market Segmentation:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Rotodynamic pumps

Axial flow

Mixed flow

Centrifugal pumps

Positive displacement pumps

Reciprocating pumps

Rotary pumps

Based On Power Source: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Solar

Diesel/Petrol

Electricity grid-connection

Based On End-use: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Irrigation

Livestock watering

Agricultural machinery

Others

Based On HP: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

5-3

4-15

16-30

31-40

>40

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Agricultural Pumps market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

