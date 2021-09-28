Display Panel Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2020–2026

Display Panel Market is expected to grow from USD 57.13 billion in 2019 to USD 114.16 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2019 to 2026. Rising demand for large-sized OLED panels for television and the demand for public & commercial display panels are the factors driving the market.

Demand for OLED and quantum dot LCD displays and other emerging technologies such as micro-LED and true quantum dot are expected to boost the market for display panels’ providers in the future.

Rising demand for flexible displays for smartphones and increasing expenditure on R&D are also driving the market. However, the decrease in Average Selling Price (ASP) and revenues due to overcapacity obstructs the growth of the market.

Major companies in the Display panel market that have been included in this report are Sharp Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan), Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan), and others.

Display Panel Market Key Segments:

The Display Panel Market by Product-Type

LED

OLED

Others

The Display Panel Market by Size

Small

Medium

Large

The Display Panel Market by Farm Factor

Flat

Flexible

The Display Panel Market by Resolution

8K

4K

WQHD

FHD

HD

Others

The Display Panel Market by End-Use Application

TV

Desktop Monitor

Notebook PC

Tablet

Mobile Phone

Automotive

Digital Signage

Others

The Display Panel Market by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK

APAC China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

RoW South America Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Display Panel Market is valued at USD 114.16 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period.

The Display Market is segmented on the basis of Product-Type into LCD, OLED, and others. OLED market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 68.29% during the forecast period, largely driven by the rising demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets.

The Display Market is segmented on the basis of Product-Type into LCD, OLED, and others. OLED market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 68.29% during the forecast period, largely driven by the rising demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market in 2018 with a share of 75.59%, followed by Europe and North America. Several OEM and display panel manufacturers are based in the Asia-Pacific region. With the rising applications of display panels in numerous applications, especially in medical & industrial equipment and automotive, the markets in Europe and North America are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.31% and 7.50%, respectively from 2019 to 2026.

With the rising applications of display panels in several applications, mostly in automotive, medical and industrial equipment, the North America and Europe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% and 7.50% respectively, during the forecast period.

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of display technology, component and material, application, display panel type, and region:

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/Display Panel-market

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global consumption of fertilizers

3.1.2. Global fertilizer consumption by Crop Type

Chapter 4. Display Panel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Display Panel Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Display Panel Market Impact Analysis

Continued…

