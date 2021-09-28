Base Layer Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2026

The global Base layer Market is expected to reach USD 9.91 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the high end property and growing functions of base layers as well as the increasing participation in sports due to media coverage of important sports events globally. Based on statistics, increased fitness activities and growing health awareness is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Rising growth in health awareness and increasing incidences of fitness activities are also significant factors stimulating market demand.

North America is accounted to be the largest market for Base layer with a share of ~35 % in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2026. Due to the increasing consumption and growing fitness awareness worldwide and the increasing concern about health and fitness activities, the North America region is growing rapidly.

Key participants include Under Armour Inc., The North Face, Inc, The Columbia Sportswear Company, W. L. Gore and Associates, Odlo, Anta Sports Products Limited, Helly Hansen, Mizuno Corporation, Rab, Li-Ning, Skins, Tommie Copper, Icebreaker, Arc’teryx, Icebreaker, Adidas and Nike

Further key findings from the report suggest

Lightweight type base layer is gaining popularity and has the largest market share of 55.30% in 2018. Since wearing a tight-fitting base layer can reduce muscle osculation, it helps to prevent injury and improves energy savings. These products are intended to develop blood flow which improves oxygen delivery. This in turn, helps to reduce muscle exhaustion and potentially allow playing longer and training harder.

After the lightweight base layer, the mid-weight segment is expected to dominate the market due to its quality and popularity and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%.

They will commonly act as a first next-to-skin layer, but may also serve as a second layer over a lighter material. Providing insulation and moisture wicking both, mid-weight materials blend well with layered outfits, and also providing enough protection during cold temperatures when combined with medium levels of activity.

The latest trend that is achieving momentum in the market is the rise in the rate of women’s participation and so the woman base layer segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 %. The increasing number of women participating in football is driving the demand for football equipment globally therefore aiding to the growth of the women base layer market. The increasing popularity of football among women and health awareness are attracting more women to take up this sport.

Man’s base layer in the product segment is accounted for ~33% of the market share in 2018. Factors that are helping in the growth of the market are the superior characteristics and enhanced participation in sports due to global media coverage of important sports events and functionalities of base layers.

Europe is considered to be the second largest market for Base layer with a share of ~32% in 2018, due to the increasing participation in various sports and enhanced consumption. APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.2%, during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Base layer Market on the basis of Product, Type, Application, Material type, Marketing type and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Woman Base Layer

Man Base Layer

Kids Base Layer

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Light weight

Mid weight

Heavy weight

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Ball Sports

Non-ball Sports

Life Style

Leisure time

Other

Material type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthetic Base Layers

Merino Wool Base Layers

Bamboo Base Layers

Marketing type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retail stores

E-commerce

Wholesale

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Features of the Base Layer Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Base Layer Market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Base Layer industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry.

