Global Humidity Sensor Market to be Driven by the Growing Popularity of Electric Automotives and Precision Agriculture in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Humidity Sensor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global humidity sensor market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.4 Billion

Installation of advanced HVAC systems in vehicles with automatic temperature control (ATC) systems is increasing the use of humidity sensors. These help in maintaining the climate inside the vehicle as set by the user. Additionally, its property to regulate the volume of air projected on windows and prevent mist on windows strengthen its market demand. The growing market of electric automotive is propelling the demand for humidity sensors. Humidity sensors are a crucial element in the battery management system for electric vehicles as it monitors the current, voltage, humidity, and temperature of lithium-ion batteries which helps in preventing any possible short circuits. It also ventilates accumulated humidity when it surpasses the threshold.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Humidity sensor, or hygrometer, is an electronic device which detects and measures the humidity in its environment. They are popularly used in various production facilities across different industries as the amount of water vapour present in the air can affect the manufacturing process. Humidity sensors work by detecting changes that alter electrical currents or temperature in the air.

On the basis of product, the market covers:

Relative Humidity Sensor

Relative Humidity and Temperature Sensor

Absolute Humidity Sensor

Based on type, the market is segmented into:

Digital

Analogue

The market id distinguished into the following, based on end use:

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Industrial

Agricultural

Weather Station

Healthcare

Others

The major regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing agricultural industry and rising demand for high yield along with profitability is pushing the demand for humidity sensors higher. They help in determining the water levels and aid in cost reduction by providing insights on the intensity of water already present. Therefore, humidity sensors enable efficient irrigation. Further, the development of smart humidity sensors is invigorating the market growth. These smart devices have the ability to determine the moisture content of the crop accurately and have a memory map which displays the calibrated reading of soil water tension. The rise in the popularity of precision agriculture, hydrology, forestry, among others is estimated to augment the growth of humidity sensors.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are TE Connectivity Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Guangzhou Aosong Electronics Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Sensirion AG Switzerland, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

