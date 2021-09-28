Global Hydrogen Generation Market to be Driven by Rising Demand Cleaner for Alternative Fuels in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydrogen Generation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Hydrogen Generation Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrogen-generation-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 128.7 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 219.2 billion

The global Hydrogen Generation market grew steadily over the last few years, owing to rising energy demand, in confluence with the growing environmental concerns. This demand motivated the search for alternative, cleaner fuels, which led to the growth of the market in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in industrial gases and is found in the atmosphere in a gaseous state. It is created by heating steam with natural gas. It can also be created using water electrolysis and other processes like as biomass gasification. Hydrogen is a renewable energy source that may be used to generate power effectively. Its market is further divided into segments such as:

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrogen-generation-market

The market is divided based on source into:

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Grey Hydrogen

By technology, the market is divided into:

Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Partial Oxidation of Oil

Electrolysis of Water

Based on system type, the industry can be segmented into:

Merchant

Captive

On the basis of application, the industry can be categorised into:

The regional market for Hydrogen Generation includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Globally, Asia Pacific is one of the main markets for green technology adoption in order to satisfy government targets for lowering GHG emissions. Because of the commercial deployment of Japanese fuel cell micro-CHP devices, Japan and South Korea have been significantly investing in fuel cell adoption since 2009. Japan was the first country to commercialise fuel cells and is now funding initiatives involving the use of fuel cells in home and automotive applications. It intends to use green hydrogen on a large scale. Singapore, India, and Malaysia have also expressed interest and have recently launched or are about to launch exclusive programmes to promote fuel cells in regional markets.

Global greenhouse gas emissions are increasing, primarily as a result of the use of fossil fuels and industrialization. Greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide, and methane, are to blame for rising global temperatures, which have climbed by around 1° C since the last century. Decarbonization of industries is recognised as a key factor in reducing harmful environmental effects caused by industrial emissions. This can be accomplished by using hydrogen as an energy generator. As a result, this factor may aid the global hydrogen generation market in experiencing tremendous expansion during the forecast period.

Other factors influencing the growth prospects of the hydrogen generating market include the need for hydrogen in the transportation sector and the desulfurization of refinery operations. All of these reasons point to a hopeful future for the hydrogen generating market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are Ally Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH, Linde AG, FuelCell Energy, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Stock Images Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stock-images-market

Global LED Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-lighting-market

Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/web-to-print-market

Global Cyber Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cyber-insurance-market

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegan-cosmetics-market-report

Global Two-Wheeler Brake Pads Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/two-wheeler-brake-pads-market

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/concentrated-solar-power-market

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vehicle-roadside-assistance-market

Global Compressed Air Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compressed-air-treatment-equipment-market

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/connected-smart-street-light-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/global-hydrogen-generation-market-to-be.html