Global Flow Chemistry Market to be driven by increased investment from reactor manufacturers and end use industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘ Global Flow Chemistry Market and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Flow Chemistry market, assessing the market based on its segments like reactor, application and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 46 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 82%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.55 billion

The Global Flow Chemistry market has seen decent growth in the historical period, due to its advantages over the conventional chemical practices of having low costs, ease of execution of reactions, small equipment size and reduced wastage, among other factors.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Flow chemistry is the study and development of chemical reactions in which the reagents are combined by pumping fluids, including reagent solutions, through tubes at predetermined speeds. The proportions of the reactants are determined by their concentrations as well as their relative flow rates. Many chemical processes have become more effective, cleaner, safer, cheaper, and faster as a result of this technique. Flow chemistry is commonly used in many end-user industries, including pharmaceuticals, plastics, and petrochemicals.

Based on reactor, the market is segregated into:

CSTR

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave Systems

Based on application, the industry is split into:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia and Research

Petrochemicals

The global market for Flow Chemistry includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increased investment by reactor manufacturers as well as end-users is expected to drive market growth. Various advantages of flow chemistry reactors over batch reactors are projected to improve industry growth over the forecast period. During the forecast period, the industry’s growth is expected to be boosted by increased demand for cost-effectiveness and safety, as well as strict environmental regulations. Regionally, Asia Pacific’s strengthening chemical sector is one of the major contributors for increasing demand of flow chemistry in the region. The region’s chemical sector is heavily influenced by rising demand for cosmetics, soaps, and detergents as emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan move toward a consumer-led economy backed by a growing middle-class population.

Flow chemistry has a few drawbacks as well. For example, heterogeneous mixtures can be difficult to process due to clogging in reaction tubing. Furthermore, if the chemical reaction is sluggish, the process offers no benefits over batch processing.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Biotage AB (STO: BIOT), AM Technology, CEM Corporation, Milestone Srl, Syrris Ltd [Blacktrace Holdings Limited], Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc. and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

