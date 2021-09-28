Global Mushroom Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness of its Nutritive and Culinary Properties in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mushroom Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mushroom market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2020-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 54 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 86 billion

In the historical period, the food processing industry segment held a significant share in the global mushroom market. Food processing industries are expanding globally due to the increasing demand for various processed food products. The demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products is quite high among the consumers due to a busy lifestyle, which is further driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness of the health benefits of mushrooms, that is, the nutritive and culinary properties of mushrooms, is one of the primary drivers of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Mushrooms are edible fungi that are considered vegetables, though technically, they are not plants. Mushrooms are rich in riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, selenium, and other ingredients that are beneficial for human health. They are low in calories and fat content and are cholesterol-free, while they contain fibres, over a dozen minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and a number of B vitamins.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into:

Button

Shiitake

Oyster

Others

Based on form, the market is segregated as:

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Canned

Others

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for the product include the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The expanding food and beverage industry, along with growing health consciousness among consumers across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Due to changing dietary preferences toward vegan foods, mushroom is being preferred as a substitute of meat. Furthermore, increased adoption by the pharmaceutical industry and various developments in the mushroom packaging technologies are expected to drive the market growth further. Other factors such as the increasing usage of organic food products, rapid urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes are projected to drive the market growth further in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Costa Group, Hughes Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms Inc, and Okechamp S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

