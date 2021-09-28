Global Silicon on Insulator Market to be Driven by increasing demand from their application in mobile phones in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Silicon on Insulator Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Silicon on Insulator market, assessing the market based on its segments like wafer size, wafer thickness, wafer type, product, technology, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.02 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 19.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.5 Billion

The rising demand for a wide range of electronic products and applications is a major factor driving the market forward. Other factors that contribute to market growth include advancements in integrated circuits and the adaption of SOI ecosystems. In addition, the high output of SOI wafers in response to lower power consumption continues to give the market a positive outlook. However, one of the factors limiting the market’s growth is issues related to the device’s self-heating.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The development of silicon semiconductor devices in layered silicon–insulator–silicon substrate is referred to as silicon on insulator (SOI) to reduce parasitic capacitance within the chip, thereby improving overall efficiency.

Based on the wafer size, the market is divided into:

200 mm

300 mm

Based on the wafer thickness, the market is divided into:

Thick-Film SOI Wafers

Thin-Film SOI Wafers

The market is divided based on the wafer type into:

RF-SOI

PD-SOI

FD-SOI

Power-SOI

Emerging-SOI

On the basis of the product, the market is divided into:

MEMS

RF SOI

Optical SOI

Memory Device

SOI Transistor

Image Sensor Markets

The market is segmented based on technology into:

BESOI

ELTRAN

SoS

SiMOX

Smart Cut

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom and Telecom

Military, Defence, and Aerospace

Industrial

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on various industry verticals around the world, including retail, hospitality, automotive, manufacturing, and industrial. Information transfer to students is also a concern in the educational field. Due to the imposition of lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus, educational institutions such as schools, colleges, universities, and research institutes in various countries around the world have been closed. Governments, on the other hand, are encouraging e-learning in order to prevent students from dropping out of school. For example, the Indian government is collaborating with providers of different channels such as television, radio, apps, and the Internet to ensure that academic information is delivered to students in order to prevent academic year loss. As a result, demand for better data centres, smartphones, televisions, tablets, and laptops is increasing. These devices depend on SOI wafers such as RF-SOI and FD-SOI to work. As a result, during the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in demand for these devices is propelling the SOI market forward. Growing demand for gaming consoles and microprocessors, as well as the demand from emerging Asia Pacific countries and established countries in North America and Europe, are driving the SOI market. The use of SOI in cell phones, digital cameras, notebooks, and other electronic devices is driving up demand for them. Factors such as the time-consuming manufacturing process, raw material price volatility, and the high cost of raw materials, in addition to the intricate design required in product development, are all stifling the market’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SOITEC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., GlobalWafers, SUMCO Corporation, Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd., GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics, TowerJazz, NXP Semiconductors [NASDAQ: NXPI], Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

