Global Bioactive Ingredients Market to be Driven by Rising Demand from Consumers and End-Use Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Bioactive Ingredients Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 35 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 52.5 billion

The Global Bioactive Ingredients Market has expanded over time as a result of increased awareness and growing health concerns. People are gravitating toward nutritious foods that meet the body’s nutritional needs. People are becoming more conscious of the types of food and beverages that aid in the maintenance of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bioactive ingredients are bioactive chemicals found in human, animal, or plant meals that promote greater health. Caffeine, for example, is a bioactive ingredient found in coffee which have the ability to alter one or more metabolic pathways, resulting in improved health conditions. Its market is further divided into segments such as:

The various types of bioactive ingredients are:

• Amino Acids

• Carotenoids and Antioxidants

• Fibres and Speciality Carbohydrates

• Minerals

• Omega 3 PUFA

• Probiotics

• Peptides and Proteins

• Plant Extracts

• Vitamins

On the basis of application, the industry can be divided into:

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Food and Beverages

• Personal Care

• Animal Nutrition

The regional market for Bioactive Ingredients includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Because of the region’s huge population and rising use of bioactive components for diverse applications, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a major proportion of the global market. Throughout Asia Pacific, countries like as China and India are implementing various food fortification programmes supported by government organisations in order to boost consumer health in the region, which is fueling business growth.

With a significant shift in people’s lifestyles and eating habits, the demand for items with great taste and high nutrition content has surged. The global market for bioactive ingredients is being driven by the progressive trend toward functional foods and beverages that deliver optimal nutrition and are touted as helpful basic nutrition.

The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, combined with a growth in dietary supplement spending by an ageing population, is providing additional impetus to the bioactive components sector. Because dietary supplements containing vitamins and minerals can help prevent a variety of diseases and problems, their popularity is growing, particularly among the elderly. Furthermore, producers are increasingly focused on the creation of specialised supplements for age-related ailments, as well as supplements for the heart and bones, with the goal of targeting this market sector. As a result, the growing demand for enhanced and fortified dietary supplements is likely to fuel the expansion of the bioactive ingredients business. Bioactive ingredients are also employed in feeds for healthy animal growth and development, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the worldwide bioactive ingredients market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Owen Biosciences, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

