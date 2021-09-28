Global Brewing Enzymes Market to be driven by rising demand from consumers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Global Brewing Enzymes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Brewing Enzymes Market, assessing the market based on its segments like sources, type, forms, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 536 million

The Global Brewing Enzymes Market has steadily developed over the years, owing to a growth in consumer demand for beer and alcoholic drinks, which has resulted in a surge in the number of independent breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs on a global scale.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate biochemical and molecular reactions in substances and are consequently used in the maintenance and manufacture of a variety of food products. Enzymes such as amylases, proteases, and others are becoming increasingly vital in the brewing business, to speed up production while maintaining the original structure of the beer. Also, change in processes for production leads in production of same quality of beer in less time, and improves utilization of vessel, reduce energy consumption and low maturation duration with high beer quality. Its market is further divided into segments such as:

The various sources of brewing enzymes are:

• Plants

• Microbial

The different types of brewing enzymes available in the market include:

• Amylase

• Beta-Glucanase

• Protease

• Peptidase

• Xylanase

The brewing enzymes are available in different forms, which are:

• Power

• Liquid

It has applications in industries such as:

• Wine

• Beer

The regional market for Brewing Enzymes includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Globally, due to the region’s high population and rising production and consumption of brewing enzymes, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a major proportion of the global market. Countries such as Vietnam, China, Australia, and New Zealand are important markets for the product in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, in Western European countries, the growing taste for craft breweries, combined with rising health consciousness about beer consumption, has fueled the rise of the region’s brewing enzymes business.

The need for brewing enzymes in beer production is expected to rise significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of beer, particularly among young consumers. Furthermore, rapid technology advancements and rising demand for craft beer, as well as a number of new microbrewery facilities, are projected to benefit the business in the future. Craft brewing is a growing trend all over the world. These breweries are distinguished by their emphasis on quality, flavour, and brewing method. As the number of breweries grows, so does the demand for a wide range of brewing enzymes in order to produce a more flavorful and high-quality beer.

However, regulations in the brewing sector imposed by regulatory agencies such as the FDA, USDA, and EU are a major impediment to market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Inc., Amano Enzyme Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

