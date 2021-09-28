Global Chlorofluorocarbon Market to be Aided by the Growing Refrigerant in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chlorofluorocarbon Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chlorofluorocarbon market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chlorofluorocarbon-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 22.79 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 29.79 billion

The global chlorofluorocarbon market is primarily being driven by the refrigerant market. The rising demand for refrigerators and air conditioning for commercial, industrial, and household applications is the main factor for the growth of the market. Other applications such as foam blowing agent, solvent, in plastic manufacturing, and the growing electronic sector have also pushed the market growth, especially in developing countries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) is a derivative of ethane, which includes carbon, chlorine, fluorine. It is an inert, non-flammable, and non-toxic organic compound with stable thermodynamic properties, which results in its usage as a coolant in the refrigerant industry.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chlorofluorocarbon-market

The type of the product can be divided as follows:

CFC-11

CFC-12

CFC-113

CFC-114

CFC-115

Others

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

Solvent

Aerosol Propellants

Blowing Agent

Refrigerants

Others

The regional markets for chlorofluorocarbon include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected to show rapid growth due to dynamic economic growth and industrialisation. India and China are large CFC manufacturers owing to the high demand and lesser stringent laws and regulation. The demand is also expected to grow exponentially in the countries. However, developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to witness mild growth in the forecast period. This is due to restrictive environmental policies to reduce the use of greenhouse gases implemented by the respective governments.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Chemours Company, Honeywell International Inc, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

India Sodium Monochloro Acetate (SMCA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-sodium-monochloro-acetate-smca-market

Sodium Monochloro Acetate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-monochloro-acetate-market

Styrene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrene-market

India Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-extra-neutral-alcohol-ena-market

Chromium Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chromium-market

Glutathione Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glutathione-market

Benzyl Chloride Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/benzyl-chloride-market

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/butylated-hydroxytoluene-bht-market

Epichlorohydrin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epichlorohydrin-market

Indian Optical Brightening Agents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-optical-brightening-agents-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/chlorofluorocarbon-market.html