Global Helicopter Blades Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand due to its Convenience in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Helicopter Blades Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global helicopter blades market, assessing the market based on its segments like material type, blade location type, distribution channel, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Helicopter blades are gaining worldwide appeal due to the introduction of advanced manufacturing methods and an increase in helicopter production. Helicopter demand and sales are increasing as military and emergency medical services (EMS) expand. This directly benefits the helicopter blades industry. Additionally, a projected increase in military funding is expected to boost demand for helicopters and, thereby, helicopter blades.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Helicopter blades are rotor blades that provide aerodynamic lift to help a helicopter lift its payload or maintain altitude. Generally, the blade is controlled via a swashplate coupled to the helicopter’s flight controls. Helicopter blades act in opposition to the main rotor’s torque to maintain the helicopter’s orientation. A pilot can alter lift by varying the revolutions per minute (rpm) or angle of attack of the rotor, which relates to the angle of the rotary wing relative to the oncoming wind.

On the basis of material type, the market is divided into:

• Carbon Composites

• Hybrid Composites

• Fibre-Reinforced Resin (Fibreglass)

Basis the blade location type, the market is categorised into:

• Main Rotor

• Tail Rotor

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By application, the market is bifurcated into:

• Military

• Civil

• Others

The regional markets for IoT in healthcare can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The increase in worldwide helicopter sales as a result of its extensive use in defense & military, as well as emergency medical services, is predicted to move the helicopter blades market forward. By application, the military segment is expected to hold a significant share due to the ability of helicopters to execute a wide variety of operations, including landing and vertical take-off, combined with the ability to hover over a wide variety of terrain. As the aerospace and defense industries are developing, the material used for helicopter blades has evolved from wood to metal and, more recently, composite materials. As a result, the composite segment is gaining traction and is anticipated to hold a significant share in the forecasted period. A majority of enterprises are integrating technologies into their manufacturing processes to maintain a competitive edge in the market, pushing the market further. Economic development is a significant driver of aviation infrastructure demand. The market for helicopter blades is driven by improved air services, expanding business, and more leisure travel. Globally increasing security demands have fuelled the market for radio-controlled military helicopters and other aerial vehicles (UAVs). These factors are expected to raise demand for helicopters, which boosts the helicopter blades industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Van Horn Aviation, LLC, Carson Helicopters, Inc., Kaman Corporation, Erickson, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

