Global Calcium Nitrate Market to be Driven for the Growing Demand for Fertilisers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Nitrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global calcium nitrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The increase in demand for grain crops worldwide, coupled with a continuous decline in arable land, is expected to fuel the market for calcium nitrate for fertilisers over the forecast period. During the estimated time frame, food demand is expected to increase with a substantial CAGR, as the global population is expected to double by 2050. In addition, in countries such as Indonesia, India, China, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, declining number of freshwater supplies, coupled with insufficient water infrastructure, is expected to fuel the need for wastewater treatment facilities, which will consequently boost the calcium nitrate market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In fertilizers, calcium nitrate is mainly used as a component. The fertilisers with calcium nitrate include calcium and nitrogen, which are important nutrients for plants. It improves the soil’s absorption of magnesium, potassium and calcium and increases yield and quality, extends fruit storage life, and creates resistance to diseases and pests. Calcium nitrate is also used in the production of concrete, explosives, and wastewater treatment for medicinal purposes.

On the basis of form, the industry is divided into:

Liquid

Crystal

Granule

Others

By application, the market is segmented into:

Fertilisers

Wastewater Treatment

Explosives

Mortars and Concrete

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

The growing global population is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market for calcium nitrate due to the rising development in the implementation of eco-friendly fertiliser methods and the increasing demand for food worldwide. According to one of the most recent reports released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), more than 15% of farmland production should be increased in the coming years to sustain world food consumption. In addition, in the coming forecast period, stringent regional regulations concerning wastewater treatment in developed and emerging countries are expected to fuel the demand for calcium nitrate. Calcium nitrate is also used as a mixture in concrete production and is expected to boost demand for calcium nitrate in a quick concrete setting.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Haifa Group, Uralchem, JSC, Yara International ASA, Ako Kasei Co., Ltd., Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Van Iperen B.V., and ProChem, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

