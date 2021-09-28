Bioactive Ingredients Market Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a novel report on global Bioactive Ingredients Market emphases on important industry aspects along with latest and emerging trends to gain valuable market insights during the forecast period of 2021 and 2028. The report offers information about drivers, restraints market size and market revenue of the global Bioactive Ingredients market between 2021 and 2028. The global Bioactive Ingredients marker is rapidly gaining traction over the last few years and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The report is generated through extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. In addition, the data is obtained using various analytical tools such as venture return analysis, Porter’s Five Force and SWOT analysis.

The report offers details about each market player along with the global position, financial standing revenue contribution, product portfolio, and business expansion plans. The global Bioactive Ingredients market is extremely comprehensive and consists of leading players at regional and global levels focusing on adopting various strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launches and research and development investments.

Key Players Operating in Global Bioactive Ingredients Market:

Cargill Inc. (the U.S.)

Roquette Frères (France)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (the U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.)

AJINOMOTO CO. INC (Japan)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

FMC Corporation (the U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (the U.S.)

The food and beverage industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue and is expected to account for lucrative revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid developments in the food and beverage sector, rising demand for high quality food, rapidly expanding global population and constantly changing public preferences. In addition, increasing investments to develop sustainable and eco-friendly products, increasing adoption of veganism and rising consumption of energy drinks, probiotics and increasing demand for packaged food are boosting global market growth.

The report consists of forecasts for the bioactive ingredients market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report contains analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the bioactive ingredients market on the basis of product type and end-use as follows.

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Amino Acids, Peptides & Proteins

Omega 3 & Structured Lipids

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Minerals

Vitamins

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Carotenoids & Antioxidants

By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care Products

