Maternity Innerwear Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2028

The global Maternity Innerwear Market is expected to value USD 9.67 Billion in 2028 and to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing purchasing power and availability and visibility of more westernized clothing, attire, and innerwear brands online and in physical stores and outlets, as well as celebrity endorsements of such products are driving growth of the global maternity innerwear market.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Maternity Innerwear industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Some prominent players in the global maternity innerwear market include H&M, Hotmilk Lingerie, Wacoal, Seraphine, Mamacouture, FirstCry, Fresh Venturz LLP, Triumph International, Adore Me, Inc, and CLOVIA.

Some key findings in the report:

The offline segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity innerwear market going ahead, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to availability of a wide variety of products through hypermarkets and departmental stores.

The maternity briefs segment maintained a dominant revenue share the market in 2020 and register a rapid incline during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for more hygienic products during pregnancy and initial days after delivery need for more comfortable fits to wear are factors driving market growth.

North American market is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for consumers in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Camisoles

Shapewear

Maternity Briefs

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Maternity Innerwear market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Maternity Innerwear market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

