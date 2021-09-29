Grain Silos and Storage System Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2028

The global Grain Silos and Storage Market is predicted to expand from USD 1.30 billion in 2020 to USD 1.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the projection time. The growing production of high-quality food grains through post-harvest management and efficient storage systems is approximated to increase the market for grain silos and storage systems. Silos are specially designed containers used for storing products in bulk for long durations.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Grain Silos and Storage industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

AGCO Corporation (US), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), Mysilo (Turkey), Brock Grain Systems (US), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), MICHA£ (Poland), AGI (Canada), Privé SA (France), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US), and MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy) are the key market players.

Further key findings:

Based on silo types, the grain bins occupied the largest share of the grain silos and storage system market and is predicted to observe the highest CAGR during the foreseen period. The grain bins are huge containers mainly used to store corn and soybeans.

The flat bottom silos segment is expected to observe considerable growth during the projection period. These bottom silos are cheaper in cost and easy setup processes for long-term storage.

North America attributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the projection period owing to the rising awareness of precision agriculture. Moreover, the involvement of market players for developed grain silos in North America is evaluated to increase the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region market occupied a significant market revenue in 2020 and is presumed to increase at the highest CAGR during the predicted timeframe. The growing occurrences of post-harvest losses, either due to environmental factors or due to pests and rodents, are aggregating the growth of the grain silos and storage systems.

Market Segmentation:

Based on silo type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Grains bins

Hopper silos

Flat bottom silos

Other silo types Bags

Synthetic silos

Bunkers

Towers

Based commodity type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Sunflower

Rice

Wheat

Maize

Soybean

Other commodity types: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Sorghum

Barley

Based on region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of World (RoW)

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Grain Silos and Storage System market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

