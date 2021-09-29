Inoculants Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

The global Inoculants Market size is expected to reach USD 1469.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inoculants, which is also known as microbial inoculants, aid in enhancing the nutritional status of host plant, along with reducing the requirement for fertilizer inputs. Containing several beneficial microbes such as fungi, bacteria, algae, and protozoa, inoculants are able to carry out growth in plants, along with suppressing diseases or pests.
This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Inoculants industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.
Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3906
Key Players:
Leading companies in the market include Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), BrettYoung (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (US), Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty (Australia), and XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada).
Further key findings in the report:
- Rapid expansion in the livestock industry, increasing feed grain’s prices, and fast adoption of sustainable and organic farming practices by global farmers because of the growing health concerns worldwide are accelerating the sector’s growth.
- The fungal sub-segment is foreseen to occupy the highest growth over the commenced period. Fungal inoculants aid plants in absorbing various nutrients and phosphorus. Mycorrhizal fungi are generally found in plant roots and are being popular for supplying phosphorus to plants.
- Asia Pacific region is dominating the industry owing to the soaring need for food products in emerging nations. Growing meat consumption and mushrooming industrialization of the animal farm production are promoting the industry for silage inoculant in APAC.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3906
Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Agricultural inoculants
- Plant-growth-promoting microorganisms
- Biocontrol agents
- Plant-resistant stimulants
- Silage inoculants
- Homofermentative
- Heterofermentative
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Cereals & grains
- Oilseeds & pulses
- Fruits & vegetables
- Forage
- Other crop types (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, and fiber crops)
Microbes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Bacterial
- Rhizobacteria
- Phosphobacteria
- Azotobacter
- Lactobacillus
- Pediococcus
- Enterococcus
- Other bacterial (Azospirillum, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas putida)
- Fungal
- Mycorrhiza
- Trichoderma spp.
- Other fungal (Paecelomyces lilacinus, Aspergillus, and Penicillium spp)
- Other microbes (algal, viral, and protozoan)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Latin America
- Peru
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/inoculants-market
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Inoculants market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Inoculants market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Explore related reports:
Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market
Read reports from different publications:
Agriculture Surfactants Market
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
https://clarkcountyblog.com/