Inoculants Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

The global Inoculants Market size is expected to reach USD 1469.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inoculants, which is also known as microbial inoculants, aid in enhancing the nutritional status of host plant, along with reducing the requirement for fertilizer inputs. Containing several beneficial microbes such as fungi, bacteria, algae, and protozoa, inoculants are able to carry out growth in plants, along with suppressing diseases or pests.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Inoculants industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the market include Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), BrettYoung (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (US), Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty (Australia), and XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada).

Further key findings in the report:

Rapid expansion in the livestock industry, increasing feed grain’s prices, and fast adoption of sustainable and organic farming practices by global farmers because of the growing health concerns worldwide are accelerating the sector’s growth.

The fungal sub-segment is foreseen to occupy the highest growth over the commenced period. Fungal inoculants aid plants in absorbing various nutrients and phosphorus. Mycorrhizal fungi are generally found in plant roots and are being popular for supplying phosphorus to plants.

Asia Pacific region is dominating the industry owing to the soaring need for food products in emerging nations. Growing meat consumption and mushrooming industrialization of the animal farm production are promoting the industry for silage inoculant in APAC.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Agricultural inoculants

Plant-growth-promoting microorganisms

Biocontrol agents

Plant-resistant stimulants

Silage inoculants

Homofermentative

Heterofermentative

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Forage

Other crop types (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, and fiber crops)

Microbes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Bacterial

Rhizobacteria

Phosphobacteria

Azotobacter

Lactobacillus

Pediococcus

Enterococcus

Other bacterial (Azospirillum, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas putida)

Fungal

Mycorrhiza

Trichoderma spp.

Other fungal (Paecelomyces lilacinus, Aspergillus, and Penicillium spp)

Other microbes (algal, viral, and protozoan)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

Central & South America Brazil Latin America Peru Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa North Africa



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Inoculants market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Inoculants market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

