Probiotic Drinks Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Probiotic Drinks Market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be majorly attributed to rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for functional foods & beverages, and increasing consumer preference for probiotics due to health benefits.

The global Probiotic Drinks market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Amul, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Harmless Harvest, NextFoods, Chobani, LLC, DuPont, Bio-K Plus International Inc., and General Mills are key players in the global Probiotic Drinks

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The dairy-based Probiotic Drinks segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global Probiotic Drinks market in 2020. Surging consumption of fermented dairy-based drinks worldwide and rising consumer awareness about the benefits offered by these beverages are driving revenue growth of this segment.

The plant-based Probiotic Drinks segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of lactose-intolerance and growing demand for plant-based functional beverages among vegan consumer base are some factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific Probiotic Drinks market is projected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for functional drinks and shots, rising prevalence of gut health-related disorders, growing awareness about health benefits of probiotics, and surging demand for food products containing probiotics such as soy sauce and yogurt in countries in the region are major factors supporting market growth. Increasing usage of probiotics in feed for various animals is further expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, the global Probiotic Drinks market is segmented based on the product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dairy-based Probiotic Drinks

Plant-based Probiotic Drinks

By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bacteria

Lactobacillus(lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus acidophilus, etc.)

Bifidobacterium (bifidobacterium infantis, bifidobacterium lactis, bifidobacterium longum, etc.)

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Others

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Health Stores/pharmacies

Online retail stores

Convenience stores

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Probiotic Drinks market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Probiotic Drinks market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

