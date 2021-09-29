Organic Feed Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Organic Feed Market size is expected to reach USD 12.60 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of organic farming practices to cater to growing consumer concerns regarding animal health and contamination of products is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing demand for organic food products, growing organic livestock farming, and increasing need to improve health and performance of livestock are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of market over the forecast period.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Organic Feed industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Major companies operating in the market include Cargill, BernAqua, Country Heritage Feeds, ForFarmers, SunOpt, Ranch-Way Feeds, Aller Aqua, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd., The Organic Feed Company, B&W Feeds, Feedex Companies, Country Junction feed, and Green Mountian Feeds, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Cereals and grains segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing production of high-yield crops such as wheat, barley, and corn across the globe. Organic feed majorly contains wheat, barley, and corn and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

Pellets segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Steady growth can be attributed to pellets form being the most widely preferred form of organic feed. This form is easy to feed animals with and is convenient to store.

Poultry segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for organic meat and rising consumption of poultry meat worldwide. Increasing concerns surrounding animal health and productivity and rising awareness about benefits of organic feed in the poultry sector are factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for around 30% of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing availability of permitted food additives, increasing financial support from governments to farmers adopting organic farming practices, and robust presence of key market players in countries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global organic feed market based on type, form, livestock, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds

Forage

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pellets

Crumbles

Mashes

Livestock Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic animals

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Organic Feed market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Organic Feed market?

