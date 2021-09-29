Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 2.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some factors fueling global market revenue growth are constant demand for food and crops among a rapidly expanding global population. Sprinkler irrigation is a technique that enables more efficient water usage to irrigate and cultivate crops and these systems can be deployed in application areas ranging from small scale to large scale farms.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3979

Market Players:

Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation (US), Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India), Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Irritec S.p.A (Italy) are some major players in the sprinkler irrigation systems market.

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on type, the oilseed & pulses segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to need for low labor or workforce and more judicious utilization of water, and steady demand for different types of oilseeds and pulses.

On the basis of mobility, the stationary segment is expected to account for major revenue growth during the forecast period owing to low maintenance cost and high installation rates in various sized fields.

Based on type, the solid set segment is projected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to comparative easy operations and growing demand for irrigating small fields, forages, and gardens, especially in developing economies.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to availability of large arable land and presence of well-established market players.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period owing to favorable government initiatives to support modern irritation techniques and increasing demand for crops among growing populations in countries in the region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3979

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global sprinkler irrigation systems market based on type, crop type, field size, mobility, and region:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Solid Set Sprinkler Systems

Others

Based On Crop Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Based on Field Size: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Small Fields

Medium-Sized

Large Fields

Based on Mobility (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Stationary

Towable

Based On Region: (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore relates reports:

Dripline Market

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market

Tomato Seeds Market

Flax Seeds Market

Consumer Floriculture Market

Read reports from different publications:

Agricultural Pumps Market

Agricultural Robots Market

Agriculture Analytics Market

Agriculture Drones Market

Agriculture Surfactants Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]