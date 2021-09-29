Industrial Starch Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

According to the reports and data, the global Industrial Starch Market was valued at USD 80.51 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to reach USD 112.23 Billion by the year 2028. The most abundant carbohydrate found in the market that acts as a critical factor in determining the quality of food products. Moreover, it is one of the essential polymers that has been extensively used daily in both food and non-food application. It is normally derived from the natural source of polymer, available in plentiful quantity, low cost, and usually consumable and edible by an animal or any living creature. Moreover, it is extracted from a variety of sources worldwide, such as barley, corn, potato, wheat, tapioca, and rice.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

Grain Processing Company (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

The Tereos Group (France)

Royal Cosun (Netherlands)

Altia Industrial Services (Finland)

The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Industrial Starch market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.

By Type: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Native starch

derivatives & sweeteners

By Source: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Other sources

By Application: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Food & beverage

Feed

Other applications

By Form: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Dry

Liquid

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Deep insights into the Industrial Starch market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Industrial Starch market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Industrial Starch industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

