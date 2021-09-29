Global Non-GMO Seeds Market to be Driven by Increasing Health Concerns and Rising Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Non-GMO Seeds Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Non-GMO seeds market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, seed type, packaging type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-seeds-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 68 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 102 Billion

The rising demand for organic products and the increasing popularity of vegan lifestyles among consumers are boosting the demand for organic and non-GMO seeds. The popularity of organic food products is predicted to increase over the projection period, indirectly enhancing the non-GMO seed industry’s growth. Non-GMO seeds enable farmers to save money while increasing their yields, hence growing the market for non-GMO seeds. Because they are less expensive and contain more natural ingredients, consumers prefer safer and better-produced food items with the non-GMO project confirmed certificates over GMO food products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are the organisms, most commonly plants or microbes, whose genetic material has been altered artificially in the laboratory by genetic alteration or engineering processes. Non-GMO seeds do not have any alterations in their genes.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-seeds-market

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the Non-GMO Seeds market is bifurcated into:

Whole

Grit

Others

Based on the seed type, the market is divided into:

Vegetable

Fruits

Oilseeds and Pulses

Cereals and Grains

Herbs

Flowers

Others

Basis the packaging type, the market is divided into:

Tubs/ Jars

Pouches

Gunny Bags

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to concerns about gene alterations, consumer preferences have shifted toward the consumption of food products with natural ingredients due to an increasing focus on living a healthier lifestyle. Non-GMO seeds are inexpensive, often costing less than half the price of genetically modified seeds. As a result, expanding the use of non-GMO seeds as an ingredient in food items during the manufacturing process helps both producers and consumers. Non-GMO seeds are believed to produce more yield compared to the GMO seeds fuelling the market growth. One of the factors driving the market’s growth is the increasing number of non-GMO food and beverage product launches. Non-GMO foods are environment friendly and natural, which contributes to a good perception of their nutritional profile and environmental effect among customers, particularly vegans and vegetarians. This has increased demand for foods such as cereals, vegetables, and fruits grown using non-GMO seeds. Due to these major advantages over genetically modified seeds, non-GMO seed demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Market Player

The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Albert Lea Seed, Prairie Hybrids, Spectrum Premium Non-GMO, Sentinel Seeds, LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Shrimp Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shrimp-market

Global Pectin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pectin-market

Global Malic Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malic-acid-market

Global Marine Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/marine-lighting-market

Global Barium Carbonate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/barium-carbonate-market

Global Low Speed Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-speed-vehicle-market

Global Augmented Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/augmented-analytics-market

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-imaging-phantoms-market

Global Automated Fare Collection Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-fare-collection-market

Global Material Handling Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/material-handling-equipment-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/non-gmo-seeds-market.html