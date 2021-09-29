Global Crowdsourced Testing Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Operations and the Necessity for Enterprises to Standardise Software Deployment in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global crowdsourced testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, platform, size, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crowdsourced-testing-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.38%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.3 Billion

During the forecast period, the crowdsourced testing market is likely to grow due to rising demand for cost-effective operations and the necessity for enterprises to standardise software deployment. The growing number of devices with varying specifications, operating systems, and applications necessitates more software testing on various devices or platforms. During the forecast period, this is expected to increase demand for crowdsourced testing. Rising IT sectors and the need for software development in emerging countries are likely to increase demand for crowdsourced testing around the world.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Crowdsourced testing is a growing trend in software testing that takes advantage of the efficiency, efficacy, and performance of crowdsourcing and cloud networks. Because the crowd may access specified target groups, crowdsource testing allows for remote usability testing.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crowdsourced-testing-market

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of type into:

• Performance Testing

• Functionality Testing

• Usability Testing

• Localization Testing

• Security Testing

• Others

Based on platform, the industry can be divided into:

• Web

• Mobile

• Others

The industry can be divided on the basis of company size as:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

The industry can be categorised based on application segments as:

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

The global regions for crowdsourced testing market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing need for organisations to improve user experience to succeed in today’s global market and create brand awareness, thus assisting companies in implementing methods to quickly launch their websites and mobile apps to the public, are the major driving factors for the crowdsourced testing market. Crowdsourced research is used to acquire consumer feedback and assure user-specific software reliability at an extraordinarily fast pace in order to stay up with the ongoing delivery strategy.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Infosys Limited, Global App Testing, Test IO (EPAM Systems), Applause App Quality, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), Synack.com, Testbirds, Planit Testing, Rainforest QA, Inc., Cobalt Labs Inc., Bugcrowd Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Digital OOH Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-ooh-market

Global Digital Map Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-map-market

Global Data Centre Security Solutions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-security-solutions-market

Global Data Centre Network Infrastructure Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-network-infrastructure-market

Global Data Centre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-market

Global Data Centre Automation Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-automation-software-market

Global Data Annotation Tools Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-annotation-tools-market

Global Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-logging-devices-market

Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-steep-liquor-market

Global Coriander Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coriander-oil-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/crowdsourced-testing-market.html