Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2026

The latest market research report published by Reports and Data, titled ‘Global Intelligent Process Automation Market,’ is an in-depth study of the Intelligent Process Automation industry and its key segments. The authors of the report have performed quantitative and qualitative analyses of the industry, focusing on the most imperative factors that influence its growth during the forecast period. Some of those factors include key market dynamics, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, regional markets, sales statistics, top manufacturers, and latest trends. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the Intelligent Process Automation market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

UiPath, Inc., SAP SE, Dell EMC Corporation, Blue Prism Group, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, Pegasystems, Genpact, and Happiest Minds.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis. Based on types, the global market is segmented into

Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Software/Tools

Consulting

Design and Implementation

Training

Support and Maintenance

Professional

Managed

Services

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Business Process Management

Application Management

Content Management

Robotic Process Automation

Business Intelligence and Analytics

Security

Others

Business Function (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Operations

Finance

IT

Compliance

Legal

Others

End Users (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Transport and Logistics

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail and ecommerce

Others

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Intelligent Process Automation market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Intelligent Process Automation market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

