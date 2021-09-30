Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 522.2 Million by 2028 and register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Food ingredients sterilization market is witnessing an increase in growth due to rise in sterilization and pasteurization of dry food ingredients to comply with various product safety standards. Sterilization of food ingredients plays a crucial role in preserving food for an extended period of time and kill microorganisms to rid moisture from the ingredients.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Food Ingredients Sterilization industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants in the market include Balchem Corporation, Sterigenics International LLC, Napasol AG, Croll Reynolds, Cosmed Group, Namah Steam Sterilization, Safe Spice, Wenda Ingredients, ATTEC Food Technology, and Global Sterilization and Fumigation.

Further key findings in the report suggest:

In August 2020, Faraday Ozone launched ozone-based food detoxifier, Ozodip. The product uses ozone to remove all type of viruses, bacteria, and microorganisms from the surface of fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, cereals, and other products. It is also used to remove high concentration of residual chemicals and pesticides.

Meat & poultry products are sterilized to remove micro-organisms and increase shelf-life. Surge in the number of meat & poultry consumers is also driving the demand for sterilized products. Meat & poultry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as there is consistent increase in conumsption of the product globally. Global consumption of meat increased by 58% in 2018 over 20 years.

Radiation of food is achieved through application of gamma rays, electron beams, or X-rays. Ionizing radiation extends shelf life and improves quality and safety of foods. International and national organizations have concluded irradiated food as safe for consumption. Consumers are starting to appreciate the benefits of irradiated food thus driving growth of radiation segment.

Food & Beverage industry is growing rapidly and incorporation of latest technologies is propelling growth of the industry. Rise in demand for safer packaged food products and use of sterilization to ensure elimination of bacteria and microbes is driving the growth of the food & beverage segment.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, industrialization and investment in infrastructure development of food & beverage plants by foreign investors. With boom in food & beverage industries, the food ingredient sterilization market is also growing. Moreover, increasing concern about health especially after consuming infected food is creating a demand for sterilized food products.

Market Segmentation:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Meat & Poultry

Spice, Herbs and Seasonings

Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Ingredients

Seafood

Tea Blends

Cereals and Pulses

Nuts

Sterilization Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Radiation

Heat

Moisture

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverage Industries

Agricultural Industries

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Food Ingredients Sterilization market.

