India Frozen Potato Products Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 17% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Frozen Potato Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India frozen potato products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end use, distribution channel and major regions like North India, Central and West India, South India, and East India. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-frozen-potato-products-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Value (2020): 1.10 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17 %

Forecast Market Value (2026): 2.82 Billion

Potatoes have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including improved blood sugar regulation, increased immunity, and a lower risk of heart disease. The rise of convenience stores and supermarkets has increased the supply of ready-to-eat food, propelling the frozen potato industry to new heights. Fast-food chains such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Subway, KFC, Burger King, and Domino’s, among others, have a major impact on the frozen potato industry in India. Because of better jobs and higher living standards, the urban population has been rising at an unprecedented rate. As a result, a working middle class with high buying power and a hectic schedule has emerged. Frozen potatoes have the same benefits and taste as fresh potatoes, but have a longer shelf life, assisting market growth. Furthermore, snacks such as french fries and wedges are becoming increasingly common in India, especially among children and youth, and are catalysing the growth of the frozen potato industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Potatoes, a colonial legacy, are one of India’s most common vegetables, appearing in many of the country’s most famous dishes. Frozen potatoes are stored in their natural state, with no added preservatives. They are made by processing fresh potatoes at a low temperature and contain vitamin B6, fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants. The nutrient content of frozen potato products is the same as that of fresh potato products, making them an appropriate substitute for fresh foods.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-frozen-potato-products-market

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

French Fries

Tikki

Potato Wedges

Potato Bites

Smileys

Others

Based on end use, the market is categorised into:

Institutional

Retail

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for India frozen potato products include:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Latest News on India Frozen Potato Products [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/india-frozen-potato-products-market

Market Trends

The availability of a wide range of frozen potato product varieties, flavours, and shapes drives market development. The rise of the online retail sector has allowed easy access to goods in remote areas, which contributes to consumer growth. Furthermore, the introduction of fast service restaurants and rising demand for frozen food are expected to propel market growth. The rise of food delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber Eats in India’s first and second-tier cities may increase demand for frozen potato snacks and meals, boosting industry growth.

Frozen foods are not only convenient, but they also serve as a symbol of westernisation in India. The availability of foreign frozen potato products in India boosts market growth. Frozen potatoes are not only simple to cook and eat, but they also significantly reduce preparation time, making them ideal for busy and unskilled customers, boosting market growth. Various developments, such as the addition of Indian flavours to other flavours, are also propelling market development. Furthermore, changing consumer eating habits and shifting food preferences lubricate market development. However, potatoes, especially wedges and French fries, have been linked to an increased risk of death. Recent research, however, concluded that the goods provide multiple health benefits when consumed in moderation; such findings are expected to support market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are McCain Foods Ltd, Hyfun Foods, Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited, Bhanu Farms Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Biosensors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biosensors-market

Global Trash Bags Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/trash-bags-market

Global Body Armour Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/body-armor-market

Global Smart Doorbell Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-doorbell-market

Global Industrial Hose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-hose-market

Global Portable Coolers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-coolers-market

Global Bio Decontamination Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bio-decontamination-market

Global Surface Protection Tapes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surface-protection-tapes-market

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sponge-and-scouring-pads-market

Latin America Roofing Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-roofing-materials-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/india-frozen-potato-products-market.html