North America Leaf Blower Market to be Driven by Growing Incremental Growth of Handheld Leaf Blower in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Leaf Blower Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America leaf blower market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, engine type, power source, end uses, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-leaf-blower-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%

Leaf blowers make it simple to clear leaves and trash from outdoor areas while also disinfecting them. Handheld leaf blowers are the most compact, efficient, and cost-effective solution in the home, and they are the most common. Handheld leaf blowers are more maneuverable and lighter than traditional leaf blowers, making them a popular choice among homeowners. In the forecast term, the worldwide leaf blower market is expected to grow, with portable leaf blowers accounting for most market share. Easy start mechanisms, mulching abilities, and variable speed control are just a few of the features available on handheld blowers. Because these qualities make it easier to dispose of leaves, they are increasingly being used by professional service providers. Handheld blowers can be electric or gas-powered, with the electric variants being powered by a battery or a power cord. Over the forecast period, increased demand for handheld leaf blowers is likely to drive market expansion.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Leaf blowers are designed for sweeping small yards, sidewalks, roads, and flower beds, among other things. As technology progresses, leaf blowers are projected to become quieter and more vibration-free.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-leaf-blower-market

Based on product, the market is divided into:

Cordless Leaf Blower

Corded Leaf Blower

Others

On the basis of type, the industry is segmented into:

Handheld

Backpack

Walk Behind

Others

Based on engine type, the industry is divided into:

Two Cycle

Four Cycle

Based on power source, the industry is categorised into:

Gasoline

Battery

Electric

On the basis of end uses, the industry is bifurcated into:

Residential

Commercial

Based on distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:

Online

Offline

Based on the regional markets for the product, the market is divided into:

Unites States of America

Canada

Market Trends

In recent years, North America has been the primary market for the worldwide leaf blower sector, accounting for over half of all sales. A leaf blower is a lawn tool that is primarily used to maintain the immaculate condition of lawns by cutting, pruning, and maintaining the grass’s pristine condition. The strong growth potential in North America is primarily due to advanced production lines with high performance, better power capacities, and extended battery run-time. As the number of stadiums, golf courses, and public parks grows, demand for garden equipment and supplies is likely to skyrocket. Linoleum floors, brick-paved driveways, tiles, cement areas, and timber floors are cleaned using leaf blowers. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on developing professional leaf blowers with cutting-edge features such as turbo air cleansing and anti-vibration techniques. Over the projection period, this is likely to boost the industry’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Echo Incorporated, Black + Decker Inc., The Toro Company, Makita U.S.A. Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Hand Sanitiser Dispenser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hand-sanitiser-dispenser-market

Doors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/doors-market

Water Tank Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-tank-market

Outdoor Furniture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/outdoor-furniture-market

Plastic Fencing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-fencing-market

Wood Based Panels Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wood-based-panels-market

Kitchen Faucets Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kitchen-faucets-market

Nap Pod Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nap-pod-market

Aquarium Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aquarium-accessories-market

Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mineral-wool-ceiling-tiles-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/north-america-leaf-blower-market.html