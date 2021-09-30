Global Alternative Cancer Treatment Market to be Driven by Alternate Medicines and Therapy Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Alternative Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global alternative cancer treatment, assessing the market based on its segments like therapy type, disease type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17.8% (Global Alternative Medicines and Therapy Market)

The global alternative cancer treatment market witnessed decent growth in the historical period, due to rising need for alternative medicines and therapy among the consumers. The North American region dominated the market share, which may be ascribed to factors such as the region’s significant market share, strong patient awareness levels, rising awareness of complementary therapies, and marketing activities. Because of the increasing frequency of various types of malignancies in the region, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate, driving the global growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Alternative cancer treatment treatments are currently being employed to actively suppress cancer growth. These therapies have gained traction in the business because they employ complementary and alternative approaches or strategies to prevent and treat cancer in its early stages. Acupuncture, exercise, aromatherapy, hypnosis, meditation, music therapy, massage, yoga, relaxation techniques, and other alternative therapies are examples of these therapies.

Based on therapy type, the market is bifurcated into:

Hormone Therapies

Acupuncture and Dietary Supplements

Others

Based on disease type, the industry can be divided into:

Gastrointestinal

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukaemia

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

By end use, the industry is split into the following:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centre

Home Care

Others

The regional market for alternative cancer treatment includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increased cases of diseases such as lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, leukaemia, prostate cancer, and melanoma are one of the primary factors which drive the market growth. The market for alternative cancer treatment is expanding due to strong demand from a variety of end-user categories, including hospitals and clinics, cancer and radiation therapy centres, and home care. While most of the world’s population is interested in employing natural ways to prevent and treat many important malignancies. Apart from that, there has been a significant increase in understanding of numerous alternative therapies that can aid in cancer treatment. This change in paradigm of consumer thinking and awareness would likely propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are Innovative Medicine, LLC, Northwest Natural Health Clinic, Immunotherapy Institute, Georgia Cancer Specialists, and Holistic Bio Spa, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

