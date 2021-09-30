Fructose Market To Boom In Near Future Forecast to Reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027

The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others. The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level. A rise in consumer demand for simple sugar or low-calorie content in beverages and dietary supplements has been a high propellant factor for this market.

Download A Sample Copy Of The Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2626

The market in North America is expected to retain its superiority in the overall fructose market. However, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region owing to an extensive use of fructose in the high growing food & beverage industries in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fructose-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Consuming as little as fifty grams of dietary fructose supplements over a 10 hour period helps increase the blood pressure, fat weight gain, blood triglycerides, reduce insulin binding & insulin sensitivity, and others. Dietary supplements sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

High fructose starch syrup (HFSS) is the liquid mixture of dextrose and more than 40% of fructose. This is generally refined from corn or potato starches. The high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is mostly used in the end-use verticals with a fructose level of 40-45% in the final products. The HFSS is expected to dominate the overall fructose market in the forecast period.

The European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand in the sugar-free sweet food contents and low sugar energy drinks & other beverages, is accounted to retain a superior position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.2% during the forecast period.

In March 2019, Ingredion acquired a Washington based potato starch manufacturing company named Western Polymer. This acquisition will expand the manufacturing capacity of potato starch of the company benefiting in raw material availability of the fructose product line-ups when the corn-based starches are less available.

Key participants include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dulcette Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bell Chem Corp, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Galam, Cargill, Incorporated, Atlantic Chemicals & Trading GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.

Get Discount on the Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2626

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fructose market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Solid

Liquid

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

High Fructose Starch Syrup

Crystalline Fructose

Commercial Sweetener

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Beverages

Food Test Enhancer

Dietary Supplements

Dairy & Bakery Items

Processed Foods

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America US

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2626

Read our Blog @

https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-cosmetics-and-beauty-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-luxury-furniture-brands

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-home-appliances-brands

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news