Guar Gum Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Guar Gum market was valued at USD 611.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.042.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Guar gum has a considerable contribution to the look and feel of many products we use in our daily routine. Obtained from a multistage industrial process, it is used throughout various industries as a cost-effective, thickening, and stabilizing agent. Guar gum can be used in various formulations. It works as an emulsifier because it helps to prevent oil droplets from coalescing and as a stabilizer because it helps to prevent solid particles from settling. Guar gum is a hydrocolloid, which is particularly useful for making thick pastes without forming a gel, and for keeping water bound in a sauce or emulsion. Fast hydrating slurriable guar is used in the stimulation of oil and gas wells as fracturing fluid.

Guar Gum and its derivatives are extensively used in various industries as per their needs. It is utilized in industries such as food, animal feed, textile, pharmaceuticals, personal care, health care, nutrition, cosmetics, paper, explosives, mining, and oil drilling. Altrafine gums, Ahmedabad, India, provide guar gum for pulp and paper industry, guar gum for textiles, and also guar gum for the cosmetics industry. Guar seeds are also termed as Guar Gum. Guar gum, as natural gums are advantageous as a natural gelling agent for different industrial purposes.

Guar Gum is majorly used as a natural thickener, emulsifier, stabilizer, bonding agent, hydrocolloid, gelling agent, soil stabilizer, natural fiber, and flocculants.

APAC segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for gum because of the rapid industrialization and also the developing food & beverage industry in developing economies like India and China, which release new gateways for the market growth. Major importing countries for gum include Japan, US, an African nation, Italy, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Neelkanth (India) has one of the most extensive production facilities for high-quality guar products in India, with extensive guar gum production plants having over 3,00,000 sqft of production area. The group is one of India’s leading groups of companies. Operating in various segments, the group has six manufacturing units employing over 400 professionals. Ashland (US) announced two distribution collaborations on October 17, 2020, launches three ingredients for sports nutrition, and reboots two solutions at Supply-side West. The new products featured at interactive innovation zones in Ashland booth introduced two new distribution collaborations and three ingredients for the self-directed, sports-minded consumer. The new partnerships will expand Ashland’s ever-growing health and wellness portfolio of specialty solutions with consumer-recognized brands. The Sports Nutrition Sports enthusiasts, including the everyday athlete, are a growing segment of the population, and Ashland is strengthening the game in sports nutrition with a biotech company, Specnova, and has been named as the exclusive US distributor for NordicCherry tart cherry extract. NordicCherry tart cherry extract is a highly bioactive product. It improves exercise recovery and enables the consumer to recover faster after a heavy workout routine. In addition, it reduces soreness after a workout, encourages joint health and mobility, and offers the necessary antioxidant support. NordicCherry extract has a tough sustainability profile as it is made with a clean water extraction process, so no harsh solvents are used in the manufacturing process.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Guar gum is a novel agrochemical processed from endosperm of cluster bean. It is largely used in the form of guar gum powder as an additive in food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, explosive, oil well drilling and cosmetics industry

Industrial applications of guar gum are possible because of its ability to form hydrogen bonding with water molecule. Thus, it is chiefly used as thickener and stabilizer

Consumption of guar gum rapidly increased but it was the development of anionic and cationic guar gum derivatives and their use in oil and gas well stimulation that gave guar gum its present commercial importance

In textile and carpet printing, guar gum thickens the dye solutions which allow more sharply printed patterns to be produced

The production of paper is enhanced by an addition of small amounts of guar gum to the pulp. It serves as a fiber deflocculent and dry-strength additive

Asia-Pacific occupies the greatest market share, with 82.0% in 2020. The region will also show the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Some of the key market players are Cargill (US), Shree Ram Industries (India), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Vikas WSP Limited (India), Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited (India), Dabur India Ltd. (India), India Glycols Ltd. (India), Neelkanth Polymers (India), Lucid Group (India), Global Gums and Chemicals Pvt Limited (Pakistan), Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jai Bharat Gums and Chemicals Ltd (India), Altrafine Gums (India), Supreme Gums Private Limited (India), Ruchi Soya Industries Limited (India), and Rama Industries (India)

Segments Covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Guar Gum market on the basis of function, application, grade and region:

On the basis of grade, the guar gum market has been segmented as follows:

Food-grade

Industrial-grade

Pharmaceutical-grade

On the basis of function, the guar gum market has been segmented as follows:

Thickening

Gelling

Binding

Friction reducing

Other functions (coagulating, flocculating & settling agent, hardening, and strengthening)

On the basis of application, the guar gum market has been segmented as follows:

Oil & gas

Food & beverages Bakery & confectionery products Dairy & frozen products Beverages Sauces & dressings Others (meat & poultry products, snacks, noodles, soups, and pasta)

Mining & explosives

Paper manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

Others (textile, animal feed, tobacco, ceramic, and synthetic resins)

Regional Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



