Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend and Forecast 2020–2026

The global Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market is expected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing number of government regulations to support organic livestock and poultry globally is a significant factor influencing market demand. Flexible rules and regulations associated with the production and packaging of organic products have led to the smooth functioning of the organic sector.

However, the high cost of organic products is expected to be a key factor restraining market growth. A study published by the USDA in 2016 showed that between 2004-10, organic eggs accounted for the largest fluctuations in price premiums, which ranged between 66 and 173 percent. A similar study showed that between 2015 and 2016, there was a 114 percent price premium to conventional at the end of the fourth quarter of 2015. However, in early 2016, the premium widened and the number was above 200 percent, which was significantly higher than the historical average.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. The region is gradually shifting towards organically produced fresh products through major economies such as India, China, and Japan among others. In 2016, the Japanese market for organic fresh food was estimated to be around USD 5.91 billion. Eggs were among the top organic fresh food with a share of around USD 75.3 million.

Key participants include Yolkshire Valley Farms Ltd, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Inglewood Properties Pty Ltd, Cargill Meat Solutions, Jaindl’s Farms LLC, Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat, Butterball, LLC, Applegate Farms, LLC, Shenandoah Valley Organic, LLC and Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods.

Organic Eggs are projected to occupy a significant share of the organic poultry/meat farming market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period. Based on a project by Mother Earth News, organic eggs contain two-thirds more vitamin A, three times more vitamin E and seven times more beta carotene than conventional eggs.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the coming years. Increasing adoption of regulations in the production and processing of organic poultry in the region is projected to foster market demand. For example, in India, The National Programme for Organic Production under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry specifies the management techniques required for the speed of growth and production level of the animals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global organic poultry/meat farming on the basis of poultry product, distribution type, meat type, cockerel type, turkey meat type, turkey distribution channel type, application, and region:

Poultry Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Organic Eggs Organic Poultry Meat Organic Livestock Meat



Distribution Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retailing Retail and Departmental Stores



Poultry Meat Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Organic Free-Range Cockerel Organic Turkey Meat Other Organic Poultry



Free-Range Cockerel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

American Class English Class Australorp Mediterranean Class Asiatic Class Naked Neck Hybrid Varieties Others



Turkey Meat (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Whole Young Turkey Ground Turkey Turkey Breast Others



Turkey Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retailing Retail and Departmental Stores



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Bakery Food Body-Building Food Processed Meat Product Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

