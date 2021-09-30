Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020–2026

The dairy alternatives market is expected to reach USD 41.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Dairy alternative, a plant based milk, is used as the main substitute of milk. It is obtained from cereals (oats, wheat, rice, and barley among others), nuts, and seeds. Dairy alternatives have low fat and low cholesterol content than milk products and does not contain lactose that has medical benefits especially for the lactose intolerant people.

Increasing incidences of lactose intolerance among individuals across the globe, the rising number milk allergies, innovative product launches and smart marketing and sales promotional strategies followed by the market players are the some of the main factors that have stimulated the overall market demand for dairy alternatives. The competition in the dairy alternatives market is very high with major players acquiring other small players to increase their market share and profitability. Players in this market are continuously innovating their products to come up with new taste and flavors to differentiate their products and pull more customers. Nevertheless, the players in the dairy alternatives market may face a significant challenge in the form of innovation being done in conventional milk and dairy products with low cholesterol and fat.

Considerable investments in R&D for development of new technologies and methods for the improvement of dairy alternative products like the removal of flavor & inhibitors, fortification of food items, and enhanced shelf life, will drive the market growth. The deployment of latest technological methods, like Ultra High Processing (UHT) and enzymatic liquefaction for the efficient production of various dairy alternative food items will provide strong growth opportunities for the market.

The high price associated with dairy alternative products may create hindrances for the market growth in the forecast period.

Key participants include The WhiteWave Food Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Panos Brands LLC, Earth’s Own Food Company, Daiya Foods Inc., SunOpta Inc., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., and CP Kelco among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global dairy alternatives market by product type, formulation, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Hemp Milk

Others

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Flavored Formulation

Plain Formulation

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Food

Beverages

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Super Markets

Health Food Stores

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Soy milk occupied the largest share with more than 50% of the global market in 2018 and is forecasted to have a growth rate of 12.2% in the forecast period. Soy milk is a rich source of vitamins, proteins, potassium, and has a lower calorie content than cow’s milk, which is projected to boost the market growth.

The plain formulation is expected to have a growth of 12.2% during the forecast period accounting for more than 70% of the market in 2018. Rising demand for the plain/unflavored type of dairy alternatives like soymilk, almond milk, and rice milk among others is estimated to fuel the market growth.

The Asia Pacific market held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period with a growth rate of 12.2%. The market dominance of this region is due to diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberalization of FDI in the food sector. Besides, the rise in the level of disposable income, increase in purchasing power of customers, increase in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, and rise in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products is estimated to fuel the market growth in this region.

Key Features of the Dairy Alternatives Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Dairy Alternatives market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Dairy Alternatives industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

