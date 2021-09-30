Toilet Partitions Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020–2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global toilet partitions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%% to reach a market size of USD 2.90 Billion by 2028. Over the past few years, rising consumer demand for more privacy in restrooms, particularly in commercial spaces such as shopping malls and airports, has resulted in an evolution in the design of the panels used. The usage of materials that are cost-effective and consume less space have seen increasing adoption in this space. Moreover, the maintenance and replacement cost of traditional building materials such as bricks and cement is much higher than the new ones. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly using cost-effective, lightweight and durable solutions made of metal and non-metal in toilet.

For the residential market in developing countries, the increase in preference of consumers to renovate their existing bathrooms in an attempt to change the appearance of their houses will boost the market during the forecasted period. The rise in employment and increasing per capita income will influence the refurbishment activities in mostly the developing regions around the world. For the commercial sector, the market growth is attributable to an increase in the number of multinational companies that has started operating in fast-growing economies such as China, South Korea, Mexico, and Malaysia together with an increasing number of domestic operators that are observing various office space projects. The main driver for the market is the constant demand for revenue generating operations in the construction industry and sound growth of the construction industry in these countries. Advantages of urbanization have played a key part in the construction industry. Retail development has witnessed considerable expansion in many parts of the world, driven by factors such rising disposable income that has made the consumers more receptive to modern retailing options.

However, the market faces restraints due to lack of material and product knowledge. IT is one of the fundamental responsibility areas for customer service teams and is the necessary aptitude for understanding the company’s offerings thereby enhancing the prowess of the customer service role. The market for toilet partitions is niche and is expected to grow considerably during the forecasted period, owing to an increase in infrastructural growth in many parts of the world. For this reason, the knowledge about the product, raw materials available in the industry, installation, and maintenance, and benefits of the products is of utmost importance for the sustainable growth of this market.

Key participants include Scranton Product, Bradley Corporation, Ampco Products, LLC., Hadrian Inc, Marlite Inc., General Partitions Mfg. Corp., Knickerbocker Partition Corp, Tex-Lam Manufacturing, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Toilet Partitions market on the basis of type, material, application, end user, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Toilet

Urinal

Shower Partitions

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Powder Coated Steel

Solid Plastic

Plastic Laminate

Stainless Steel Partitions

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Schools & Colleges

Shops & Malls

Office Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Private toilets

Other Public Restrooms

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Non-Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Further key findings from the report suggest

Toilet partitions are used in public spaces with multiple lavatories mainly for privacy. They are cost-effective and use less space while providing maximum privacy in commercial buildings.

The global toilet partitions market revenue was estimated to be valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2020. By the end of 2028, it is expected to reach a market of USD 2.90 Billion, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over 2019–2028.

Partitions for toilets dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This segment acquired a lion’s share of 75% in 2020.

Toilet Partitions Market in Mexico are made from various raw materials including plastic laminates, solid plastic, stainless steel, powder coated steel among others.

Stainless steel materials are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to their sturdiness and excellent looks.

Stainless steel partitions can be used almost in any environment including water or humid environments. The long lasting beauty and gleaming modern appearance of stainless steel toilet partitions lends a touch of class to any washroom design. Stainless steel promotes a hygienic environment while offering excellent corrosion resistance.

Powder coated steel acquired the largest share of 55.3% for materials in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach a market size of USD 1.4 billion by 2028.

Powder coated steel toilet partitions have become the standard for durable quality at an affordable price.

Toilet partitions for commercial buildings such as malls, multiplexes, offices, retail stores, gyms are projected to grow at the highest rate of 6% during the forecast period.

North America was the largest market for toilet partitions in 2020, accounting for 41.2% of the global market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with market share of 38.9% and 15.2% respectively.

There are many regulating bodies such as the ASTM (American Society for Testing Materials), LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental design), NEMA (The National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and the International Building Code among others that supervise the guidelines and regulations regarding the toilet partitions market in the North American region.

In 2020, the U.S. toilet partitions market sales grew to USD 0.52 billion, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and other countries provide growth opportunities for Toilet Partitions, owing to an increase in new construction here.

