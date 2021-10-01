Aquaponics Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2026

A novel report on global Aquaponics Market is recently published by Reports and Data to offer a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The report offers in depth information about market size, revenue growth, key drivers, restraints, limitations along with top companies operating in the market. The report provides precise information about various segments and regional bifurcation. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Aquaponics market along with each market player, their financial status, global position, license agreement, product and service portfolio and business expansion plans.
Agriculture is one the fastest growing industry across the globe due to increasing demand for good quality food and rapidly expanding global population. The agricultural sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected register significantly higher revenue CAGR over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the agricultural sector, increasing demand for organic products and fertilizers and rising adoption of advanced techniques and products to increase crop yield. In addition, increasing environmental concerns and water shortage around the globe, and increasing environmental awareness among consumers and farmers, and rising adoption of smart and precision farming are fueling market growth.
Increasing investments in vertical farming, rising adoption of field mapping and high demand for drone farming and increasing investments and government funds to develop enhanced products to obtain better crop yield and efforts taken by public and private organizations to make farmers aware of the advanced techniques are expected to further fuel market growth going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Aquaponics market is quite competitive and comprises key players operating at regional and global levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, research and development investments, collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio.
Key companies operating in the global Aquaponics market:
- Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd
- Nelson & Pade Inc.
- Colorado Aquaponics
- Urban Farms AG
- My Aquaponics
- ECF Farm Systems GmbH
- Greenlife Aquaponics
- AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc.
- Japan Aquaponics
- Lucky Clays Fresh
- Global Aquaponic Systems Corporation
- Aponic Ltd
- GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.
- Blueplanet Urban Agro Services Pvt Ltd.
- LivinGreen
- Aquaponik Manufaktur GmbH
- Ichthys Aquaponics
- Hapa Farms
- Kunia Country Farms LLC
- Nelson and Pade, Inc.
- NutraPonics Canada Corporation
- Red Ewald Inc.
- Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems Inc.
- Grove Labs
- Portable Farms Aquaponics Systems
- Aquaponic Lynx LLC
- Endless Food Systems
Global Aquaponics market segmentation:
Market segment based on Equipment:
- Aeration System
- Fish Purge Systems
- Grow Lights
- In-Line Water Heaters
- Pumps & Valves
- Others
Market segment based on Product Type:
- Fish
- Fruits
- Herbs
- Vegetables
Market segment based on Method:
- Raft
- Drip Irrigation
- Ebb and Flow System
- Media Filled Beds
- Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)
Market segment based on Technology:
- Deep Water Culture (DWC)
- Nutrient Film Technology (NFT)
- Media-filled Growbed (MFG)
- Others
Market segment based on Application:
- Commercial
- Home Production
- Others
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (US, Canada, Europe)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
