Aerospace grade fasteners Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

The global Aerospace grade fasteners market is expected to reach USD 137.79 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand in the production, packaging and agriculture industry is expected to drive the Aerospace grade fasteners industry forward in the forecast period. Increased government spending in the residential, industrial and commercial construction sector especially in the Asia pacific, African and Mexican region gives huge opportunities to Aerospace grade fasteners market. They are widely used in the construction market for subflooring, metal roofs, decking and steel applications. Modern day agricultural industry uses a number of machines such as disc rotary mowers, loading trailers, force combine, gathering machine for corn, mixing trailer, manure spreader, balers for preparation of the soil, fertilization and maintenance, harvest, mowing, ensiling and feed preparation all of them using fasteners in their machinery. Due to changing weather condition and to support increased agricultural demand due to increasing population the demand for these machines will rise giving a push to the industrial fastener market.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1014

Companies considered and profiled

Arconic Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Acument Global Technologies, ATF Inc., Dokka Fasteners Inc., LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry, Nippon Aerospace grade fasteners Company (Nifco), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Penn Engineering

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Aerospace grade fasteners market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America accounted for significant share valuing at 24.95 Billion in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.0%. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income lead to the construction of costly sites such as skyscrapers which, in turn fuel the market growth significantly

Malaysia’s construction spending was valued at USD 33 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2012 to 2025. Malaysia’s construction industry is expected to witness a swift rise owing to increasing infrastructure projects and introduction of mass affordable housing schemes. These projects in turn are expected to fuel commercial and residential construction projects over the forecast period.

Rising investment in defense sector coupled with need for development of defense aircrafts in emerging countries such as South Korea, China, India and South Africa will drive the usage of fasteners

8 Billion units of Anchor bolts were produced in 2018. They are used to attach objects to concrete. They all have a threaded finish where a nut and washer can be connected for the external load. They are used from Nuclear power plants to standard buildings

Arconic Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Acument Global Technologies, ATF Inc., Dokka Fasteners Inc., LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry, Nippon Aerospace grade fasteners Company (Nifco), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Penn Engineering.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Aerospace grade fasteners market on the basis of Product, Application, Bolt and Screw type, Bolt Size, Finishes and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Externally threaded fasteners

Aerospace grade fasteners

Other standard fasteners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive OEM

Machinery OEM

Others OEM

MRO

Construction

Bolt and Screw Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Anchor Bolts

Carriage Bolts

Flange Bolts

Hex Head Bolts

Hex Tap Bolts

Lag Bolts

Machine Bolts

Deck Screws

Hex Lag Screws

Self-Drilling Screws

Sheet Metal Screws

Wood Screws

Others

Bolt Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Less than 1/4″

1/4″- 3/4″

3/4″-1”

More than 1”

Finishes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Zinc

Zinc Dichromate

Cadmium Dichromate

Cadmium

Phosphate, Black Phosphate

Chrome

Nickel

Carbon & Stainless Steel

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1014

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Aerospace grade fasteners Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Aerospace grade fasteners market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Aerospace grade fasteners Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-fasteners-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Forecast

Battery Electrolyte Market Size

Rubber Process Oil Market Share

Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Trend

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Analysis

Ram Pump Market size

Ram Pump Market Trend

Ram Pump Market share

Ram Pump Market Growth

Ram Pump Market Analysis