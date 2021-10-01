Lithium-ion Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

The Lithium-ion market is expected to grow from USD 186.7 million in 2018 to USD 411.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period. Introduction of sustainable energy fuels, thus, replacing natural gas or diesel fuels with renewable fuels, such as solar PV and wind, into microgrids, reducing the fuel consumption, rising demand of energy storage products for residential use, increasing need for convergence of the energy storage and microgrid technology markets, since they constitute an advanced battery for grid-tied and remote microgrid applications and rising prices of electricity, giving a path to the growth of battery-based energy storage systems for microgrids are some of the driving factors of the market.

Lack of universal acceptance and high deployment costs may restrain the growth of the Lithium-ion market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Lithium-ion Market:

NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI, Toshiba, S&C Electric, Beacon Power, CALMAC, Saft, Sumitomo Electric, EnSync, Eos Energy Storage, OutBack Power, Younicos, BYD, CALB, ATL, Rongke Power, Shen-li High Tech, Meineng, Chilwee, Narada, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Lithium-ion market is segmented by application into household or residential, enterprise and utility. Utilities segment is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 10.07% during the forecast period, since the segments suffers a lot of voltage and frequency deviations, which causes power fluctuations, damaging the equipment. To recover this issue, the utilities accommodate battery energy storage systems with the microgrids, which is also a cost-effective alternative to the conventional infrastructure.

The Lithium-ion market is segmented by type into sodium-sulfur battery, VRLA lead acid, lithium-ion and others. The Lithium-ion batteries are expected to witness highest growth of approx. CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period, since they are reliable, durable, light weight, highly efficient in terms of charge/discharge, as well as provides high energy and power density in terms of volume, and requires low maintenance needs.

The Lithium-ion Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC is expected to have the highest growth in the market, with a CAGR of 15.65% during the forecast period, due to the growth of Japan. Japanese government is heavily investing on battery storage industry, some of the leading players being Hitachi, GS Yuasa, NEC, Panasonic and Mitsubishi. The region alone is expected to hold >50% of the global battery storage market by 2020.

The Global Lithium-ion Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Lithium-ion market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented on the basis of type, applications, and regional analysis.

Lithium-ion Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Sodium-sulfur battery

VRLA Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Lithium-ion Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Household or residential

Enterprise

Utility

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

