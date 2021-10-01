Material handling Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 142.3 billion in 2018 to USD 196.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. High demand of construction and heavy equipment from the infrastructure sector, due to rising construction activities, increase in government investment due to rising demand in residential segment, and urbanization and economic growth in the developing countries are some of the driving factors of the market.

High initial investment, repairing costs and maintenance costs, issues regarding export of machinery across the globe, and concerns regarding future residual values and depreciation may restrain the growth of the Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Material handling Market:

Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., AB Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Liebherr Group, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd and Terex Corporation

The Global Material handling Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market is segmented by machinery type into earthmoving equipment, material handling, heavy construction vehicles, and others. The earth moving equipment are expected to witness highest growth of approx. CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period, due to its low operating costs, and emerging technologies in the field, such as smart and internet-enabled intelligent excavators.

The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market is segmented by application into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, tunneling, material handling, and recycling & waste management. Excavation and demolition is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 4.83% during the forecast period, since it delivers improvised outputs, performance, and efficiency along with being cost-effective. Moreover, excavators are used for rescue in natural calamities and mining activities of metals and minerals as well, thus contributing to the growth of the segment.

The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market is segmented by industry verticals into construction, oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, manufacturing and others (forestry & agriculture). Infrastructure is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to the huge investments of the governments in the infrastructure sector. Construction and manufacturing segments can also be expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.

The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APAC dominates the market and is expected to witness highest growth in its CAGR 4.8% during the forecast period, since the region comprises of the largest developing countries, like Japan, China and India, huge investments in the urbanization & industrialization and the growing population of this region.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented on the basis of machinery type, applications, industry verticals and regional analysis.

Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market by machinery type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Earthmoving Equipment Material Handling Equipment Heavy Construction Vehicles Others



Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Excavation & Demolition Heavy Lifting Material Handling Recycling & Waste Management Tunneling



Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market, by industry verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Construction Oil & Gas Mining Infrastructure Manufacturing Others (Forestry & Agriculture)



Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

