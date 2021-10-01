Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2020–2027

The Global Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market is forecast to reach USD 22.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the major driving factors fostering the growth of the market is increasing expenditure on personal grooming, which is supported by growing per capita disposal income. It is also contributing to the growing demand for these specialty ingredients. There has also been an elevating awareness and understanding of the association between personal hygiene, personal care, and health in developing regions, which is also supporting the expansion of the sector in these regions. The expansion of the industry in these regions is also supported by healthy employment and growing GDP. The growing demand for multipurpose products is another mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. The COVID-19 pandemic is also acting as a propelling factor for the expansion of the market.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Care Specialty Ingredients market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Personal Care Specialty Ingredients market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Personal Care Specialty Ingredients market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Ingredient Type, the Formaldehyde segment held a significant market share of more than 15.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Formaldehyde segment is attributed to its wide arena of applications in personal care products ranging from soaps, lotions, shampoos, among others, which contributes to the market share held by this segment. The main reason for using this ingredient is providing protection to the product from contamination of bacteria during its continued use and storage.

In context to Product, the Inactive product segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 60.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Inactive product segment is attributed to the effectiveness of the product in developing the benefits of individual elements of cosmetic formulations, which results in its high demand among end-users, contributing to the market share held by this segment.

In context to End-use, the Skincare segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 35.0% in 2019. Skincare products usually include moisturizers, lotions, and creams, among others. The market share held by the Skincare segment is attributed to growing demand skin beautifying products, which comprises of properties like skin smoothening, brightening and soothing properties that are contributing to the market share held by this segment.

In May 2020, BASF announced the initiation of its functioning in South Carolina, wherein it is emphasizing on manufacturing opacifiers and pearlizers. The blend is essential ingredients for opacity or shimmering effect in personal care products like shampoos, soaps. With this expansion, the company could not only strengthening its industry positioning but it is also catering to the increasing demand for the specialty ingredients among end-users.

Ingredients Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glycerols

Formaldehyde

Isopropyls

Dimethicone

Alcohols

Titanium Dioxide

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active

Inactive

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-Up

Oral Care

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

