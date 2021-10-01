The global Feed Additives Market size is expected to reach USD 60.5 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for animal-based products is a key driver supporting market revenue growth.

Feed additives are products that are used in livestock nutrition to enhance feed quality and improve total development and growth of animals. These products help in increasing feed intake and also provide necessary nutrients otherwise lacking in the diet. Rapid increase in cattle farming along with growing awareness about advantages of including additives in animal feed are some significant factors enhancing growth of the feed additives market. Additionally, many key market players are investing in R&D activities to develop more effective feed additives and are focusing on expanding their product lines.

Report for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3962

However, ban of usage of antibiotics in animal feed and increase in cost of production due to uncertain raw material costs are some significant factors projected to hamper growth of the global feed additives market between 2021 and 2028.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/feed-additives-market

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on type, the amino acid segment revenue is expected to account for a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to extensive use of amino acids in cattle and pig feed.

In context to form, the liquid segment is projected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. High revenue is attributed to factors such as easy handling, cost-effectiveness, and quick mixing with feed.

Based on livestock, the poultry segment revenue accounted for substantial market share in 2020 and is projected to continue dominating other livestock segments between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as high demand for poultry products such as eggs, milk, chicken along with increasing population and recent trend for high protein diet are contributing to elevated growth of the segment.

North American market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as high consumption of animal-based products, strict regulations and standards for meat quality combined with availability of raw materials like corn and maize in abundance.

Europe is expected to account for considerable revenue share during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing demand for livestock products and ban on usage of antibiotics in animal feed.

The major vendors in the global market include Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF (Germany), DSM (The Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), InVivo (France), Nutreco (The Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), and Alltech (US).

Adisseo announced acquisition of FRAmelco Group in September 2020. Adisseo is expected to become a leading specialty feed additives company as a result of this acquisition.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3962

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global feed additives market based on type, livestock, form source, and region:

Based On Type: (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Mycotoxin detoxifiers

Flavors & Sweeteners

Antibiotics

Minerals

Antioxidants

Non-protein Nitrogen

Phytogenics

Preservatives

Probiotics

Based On Livestock: (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Ruminants Dairy Beef Calf Others Sheep Goat Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders Swine Starter Sow Grower Aquatic Animals Others Equine Pets



Based On Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Based On Source: (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Based On Region (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Get Discount on the Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3962

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Feed Additives Market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

includes the global Feed Additives Market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others. Chapter 2 broadly segments the Feed Additives Market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period.

broadly segments the Feed Additives Market on the basis of geography and accurately estimates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each regional market over the forecast period. Chapter 3 throws light on the competitive landscape of the Feed Additives Market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail.

throws light on the competitive landscape of the Feed Additives Market, highlighting the major manufacturers and discussing their business expansion strategies in detail. Chapter 4 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news